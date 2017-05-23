HIPPEAS' Announces New Investors

Strand Equity PartnersandLeonardo DiCapriomakeminorityequityinvestments in organic chickpea puffs that gives back

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --HIPPEAS',one of the fastest-growing natural snack food companies, announced today agroup of new investors whose equity stake will help the brand continueitsexplosive growth trajectory. Revenues are on trackto more than triplethis year.

HIPPEASCEOand Co-FounderLivioBisterzoconfirmed todaythatStrandEquityPartners,a leading growth equity fund co-founded bySeth Rodsky,andLeonardoDiCaprio haveinvested inthe company.They join exbarkTHINSEVPand current General Manager of HIPPEAS, JoeServenti,who recently invested in the chickpea snack.

"I'm truly excited thatStrand Equity Partners and Leonardo have joined the HIPPEAS family. As the brand continues to grow with suchmomentum in the marketplace, it's incredible to bring on board partners who align with our vision and values as a company. We are very enthusiastic to be sharing in this journey with them,"saysBisterzo.

"HIPPEAS is a high-growth and differentiated brand that has been created in a short amount of time," said Seth Rodsky, Managing Partner of Strand Equity Partners. "The unprecedented traction the brand has achieved is a testament to its unique offering that combines nutrition with a creative flavor profile. We look forward to partnering with Livio, and the talented management team at HIPPEAS, to lead the next evolution of 'better for you' snacking."

HIPPEAS is a new brand of organic chickpea puffs calling allsnackersto GivePeasAChanceand try the new "better for you" snack while also "doing good" for the world.

HIPPEAS believes that "tastes good" and "do good" are two philosophies that should go hand in hand -that's why they've partnered with Farm Africa, a charity working to end hunger and bring wealth to rural eastern Africa. For each pack sold, the brand will donate a portion of sales to support farmers in eastern Africato grow themselves out of poverty, helping them build a more prosperous life for themselves and their families.

HIPPEAS is currently soldinover20,000 stores in the US and UK with customers including Starbucks, Whole Foods, Wegmans, Albertson's, Safeway, Boots, Waitrose,Amazon.comand more.

Lightand crunchy with a serious punch of protein and fiber, HIPPEASare low-calorie, certified organic, certified gluten-free,vegan, kosher and non-GMO.Withthree grams of fiber and fourgramsof proteinper single-serve, one-ounce bag,HIPPEAS are thenew go-tosnackchoicefor consumers who demand tasty snacks made with high-quality ingredients.

About HIPPEAS'

HIPPEAS' are available infivefar out flavors: Vegan White Cheddar,SrirachaSunshine, Far Out Fajita, Pepper Power,andBohemian Barbecue.

AboutStrand Equity Partners

Strand Equity Partners("Strand")is aleadinggrowth equity fund focused on making investments in emerging and dynamic consumer brands. Strandadds value to its portfolio companiesthrough its marketing andoperational expertise as well as itsextensive network of industry relationships.

Strand investments include Artsy,Chop't, DosToros, Revive Kombucha,Sweaty Betty, Thom Browne, Vita Coco, WTRMLN WTR and Bai Brands, which recently sold toDrPepper Snapple Group for $1.7Bn, to name a few.

For more informationabout Strand, visitwww.strandequity.com

About Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio is an Academy Award-winning actor, producer, and activist. He founded the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation in 1998 for biodiversity and habitat conservation, and climate change solutions. He is as a UN Messenger of Peace for Climate, and a recipient of the Clinton Global Citizen Award and the World Economic Forum Crystal Award. DiCaprio serves on the boards of World Wildlife Fund, Natural Resources Defense Council, National Geographic's Pristine Seas, Oceans 5, and International Fund for Animal Welfare.

