Research and Markets - Global Jewellery Manufacturers Industry Report 2017: Individual Analysis of the Top 90 Companies Including Italpreziosi, Khazana Jewellery And Dimexon Diamonds

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Jewellery Manufacturers (Global) - Industry Report" report to their offering.

The Jewellery Manufacturers (Global) Analysis provides a detailed overview of the UK Jewellery Manufacturers (Global) market and delivers a comprehensive individual analysis on the top 90 companies, including ITALPREZIOSI S.P.A., KHAZANA JEWELLERY PRIVATE LIMITED and DIMEXON DIAMONDS LIMITED.

This report includes a wealth of information on the financial trends over the past four years.



Using exclusive methodology, a quick glance of this Jewellery Manufacturers (Global) report will tell you that 23 companies have a declining Plimsoll financial rating, while 7 have shown good sales growth.



Each of the largest 90 companies is meticulously scrutinised in a single paged individual assessment and is analysed using the most up-to-date and current financial data.



Every is examined on the following features:



- A graphical assessment of a company's financial performance

- Four year assessment of the profit/loss and balance sheet

- A written summary highlighting key performance issues



Subsequently, you will receive a thorough 100-page market analysis highlighting the latest changes in the Jewellery Manufacturers (Global) market.



This section includes:



- Best Trading Partners

- Sales Growth Analysis

- Profit Analysis

- Market Size

- Rankings



Key Topics Covered:



Indeed, the first section thoroughly scrutinises the market and this section includes the following:



- Best Trading Partners: These are companies that are winning in both sales and financial strength - for example PANDORA PRODUCTION CO LTD has been ranked as a best trading partner in the industry.

- Sales Growth Analysis: This section reviews the fastest growing and fastest shrinking company - for example FIRESTAR INTERNATIONAL PRIVATE LIMITED is among the fastest growing.

- Profit Analysis - Analysis of gross profit and pre-tax profit over the last ten years and a profitability summary comparing profits in the industry against small, medium and large companies.

- Market Size: Based on the largest 90 companies, this is a comparison between last year's market size and the most current figure (This year the market has decreased by 12.1%).

- Rankings: The top 50 companies ranked by: Market Share, Sales Growth, Gross Profit and Pre-tax Profit.



Each business is analysed using unequivocal model and culminates in the production of the Plimsoll Chart. The Model uses a series of charts to graphically analyse an individual company and measure its ability to achieve sales growth while maintaining financial strength.



Therefore, this company analysis will tell you if a company is:



- Strong or heading for failure

- Utilising their investments

- Becoming burdened by debt

- Getting the most from their resources



