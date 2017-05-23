Apester Launches Programmatic Video Advertising Suite

Publishers can now access prime video ad inventory within interactive editorial content

NEW YORK, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Apester, a global experiential content creation, distribution and monetization platform, today announced the release of its programmatic video advertising solutions. As Publishers seek out increased revenue opportunities and methods to engage their audiences, the company has developed the capability to monetize the interactive content experiences consumers favor over intrusive ad experiences.

Publishers who create content on Apester's platform will now have multiple monetization options including video advertising. Supply access to prospective advertising buyers is available in both open and private marketplaces for automated transactions.

"As the digital media ecosystem increasingly moves from an article-driven, site-centered structure to a unit-based, multiple format distribution model, generating revenue for Publishers becomes more challenging," said Charles Gabriel, President, Apester. "Social platforms and news aggregators do not offer significant monetization potential for Publishers. Our suite of programmatic video advertising units provides exclusive, brand safe inventory that meets the demands of today's digital media ecosystem."

Consumers visiting Publisher stories featuring Apester interactive editorial content can be served a video ad prior to their engagement with the unit, or following completion of interactions. As Publishers distribute content outside of their owned properties, the advertising persists, ensuring revenue wherever the content is distributed. Video ads delivered within Apester editorial content units are contextually placed within relevant stories, guaranteeing brand safety.

Apester is a global interactive content platform that provides publishers and brands with the tools to create, distribute and monetize dynamic, engaging experiences for audiences. Over 10,000 editors leverage Apester's solutions to deepen reader engagement and generate data-driven insights while advertisers are provided with enriched messaging opportunities. Apester reaches more than 116 million unique consumers monthly across 1,500 publishing partners including AOL, Huffington Post, Time Inc., Fox Sports, Forbes, Ad Age, CNET, Telegraph Media and SKY News. Founded in 2014, Apester is headquartered in New York with offices in London, Berlin, Los Angeles and Tel Aviv. For more information visit apester.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

