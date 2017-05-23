Application Container Market Growing at a CAGR of 31.26% During 2017 to 2021 Says a New Report at ReportsnReports.com

PUNE, India, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Application Container Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global application container market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the subscription fee for supporting container technology.

Browse 18 Exhibits, 4 Major Company Profiles, spread across 70 pages available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1002786-global-application-container-market-2017-2021.html.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the application container market is rapid adoption of hybrid cloud technology. Hybrid cloud computing is basically a cloud computing deployment model that uses a blend of private and public cloud solutions. The idea behind the implementation of a hybrid cloud computing model is to provide flexibility in the cloud environment. Organizations can store their sensitive and confidential information on private cloud systems; other less sensitive information and data can be hosted on a public cloud space provided by CSPs such as AWS and Google.

The following companies as the key players in the global application container market: AWS, Docker, Google, and Microsoft. Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: CoreOS, Mesosphere, Nimble Storage, Red Hat, VMware, BlueData, Cisco, Draios (Sysdig platform), IBM, Joyent, Apprendra (Acquires Kismatic, an enterprise Kubernetes support company), Portworx, Rancher Labs (Rancher platform), Twistlock, and Weaveworks.



According to the application container market report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing volume of data generated by the adoption of IoT. The growing number of connected devices will lead to the generation of large blocks of data. Ideas like a connected car, connected home, connected healthcare, and smart cities are gaining popularity. Industries like manufacturing, utility, retail, automotive, and social media are using IoT for the increased volume of data transfer. By 2021, IoT-enabled devices will escalate the data center traffic by around 40 times, which is an exponential growth.

