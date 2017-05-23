DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- While new home sales in the four largest new home sales markets in Texas are up more than 17% in the last 12 months, the pace of new home sales in three of these four markets either slowed slightly in April or were flat according to the HomesUSA.com New Homes Sales Index released today. Austin was the surprise, as the pace of new home sales in Austin was the only one of the four largest new home sales markets in Texas that improved in April, according to Index.

The number of Days on Market for new homes sold in Austin was the only market to decrease, indicating a slightly faster new home sales pace in the Texas state capital. In Austin, the number of Days on Market for new homes sold declined from a rolling annual average of 113.06 in March to 112.87 in April. The new home sales markets in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio all saw either flat or slightly slower home sales pace between March and April 2017, according to the HomesUSA.com New Homes Sales Index.

Austin, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Houston and San Antonio all saw double-digit increases in total new home sales in the last 12 months, according to data compiled by HomesUSA.com from the North Texas Real Estate Information Systems (ntreis.net), the Houston Association of REALTORS® (har.com), the Austin Board of REALTORS® (abor.com) and the San Antonio Board of Realtors (sabor.com).

In the state's largest new home sales market, Houston, the total Days on Market for new homes were relatively flat at 134.40 in March and 134.86 in April. In Dallas-Fort Worth, the Days on Market for new homes showed an increase, from 120.27 to 121.39. While San Antonio showed the biggest slowing in new home sales, with the largest increase in the Days on Market for new homes, reporting 104.62 in March and 105.99 in April, its total number of Days on Market remains the lowest among the four biggest new home sales markets in Texas.

Overall, in the combined four largest new home sales markets in Texas, the overall pace of new home sales slowed for the second month in a row in April according to HomesUSA.com, as the average number of Days on Market in the four Texas markets increased from 121.87 in March to 122.61 in April.

Ben Caballero, owner of HomesUSA.com and the number one real estate agent in the U.S., notes that the slight increase in Days on Market for new homes in three of the four biggest Texas home markets aligns with the Commerce Department's announcement today on New Home Sales for April.

"The Austin economy continues to show its resiliency as a hub of technology, education and as our state's legislative center," said Caballero. "While its economy may be slowing, it's still growing and job growth always drives home sales," he added.

Innovative index

The HomesUSA.com New Home Sales Index is a first of its kind index to track the sales activity of new home sales. Created by Caballero, who was named "Most Innovative Real Estate Agent" by real estate industry real estate news firm Inman News, the index is an analysis by HomesUSA.com of sales of homes listed in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin and San Antonio local Multiple Listing Services (MLS).

Caballero notes that average Days-on-Market for New Homes "is about 65 days higher for new homes than for existing or 'pre-owned' homes."

Why? "There's a huge difference between selling a new home and a pre-owned or existing home," Caballero explained. "New homes are often listed for sale during the early stages of construction. This early market exposure gives homebuilders the ability to allow buyers the opportunity to customize the home. Plus, by placing more inventory on the market as soon as it is being built expands the inventory of available homes, and that's especially helpful for buyers in a tight housing market."

Caballero adds, "So there really is no apples-to-apples comparison for the Days on Market for new homes under construction with existing homes."

(1)Prior month DOM numbers are subject to adjustment

Please note that the monthly data is based information reported to the MLS that may be incomplete or subject to further revision by the MLS. While licensed real estate professionals are required to report closed sales to their local MLS in Texas within 72 hours of a closed sale, not all sales, unfortunately, are reported promptly and some are reported more than 30 days later. This late reporting causes the prior month's reported index number to change to include newly reported sales. Only the prior month index number is impacted and that number, once adjusted, is the final and correct index number.

About Ben Caballero and HomesUSA.com

Ben Caballero is the #1 ranked real estate professional in the U.S. in two categories: (1) number of real estate sales transactions and (2) cumulative transaction (dollar) volume. In 2016, he completed 3,565 home sales totaling $1.449 billion in volume. Between 2010 and 2015, he had 16,618 home sales totaling $5.765 billion in volume. Ben has been the #1 agent in the nation in these categories for the last 6 years and is the first and only agent in U.S. history ever to exceed the $1 billion mark for residential sales transaction volume in a single year, accomplished in both 2015 and 2016. Caballero is an acclaimed innovator and technological pioneer within the real estate industry. His drive to leverage technology has allowed him to reach unprecedented, historic levels of sales, as he developed a proprietary SaaS platform, HomesUSA.com, to aid him in servicing his clients. His individual record-setting production is only possible due to the efficiencies it enables. He was named a 2017 Inman Influencer and a SP2017 Trendsetter by Swanepoel T3 Group. Caballero received the 2014 Pinnacle Award for Real Estate Entrepreneurship, presented by Keller Williams Realty. He was named the Most Innovative Real Estate Agent by Inman News in 2013 and a finalist in 2016. He is CEO and President of HomesUSA.com, Inc., operating in Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio and Houston. He serves on the Board of Directors of the Greater Metro MLS, MetroTex Association of Realtors. A lifelong Realtor and former homebuilder, Caballero has been a real estate broker since age 21. Follow Ben on Twitter at @bcaballero and learn more about HomesUSA.com online.

Note: You may contact Ben Caballero directly on his cell at (214) 616-9222 or by email at ben@homesusa.com.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3141905

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3141908

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3141911



Kevin Hawkins

(206) 866-1220

Email Contact



