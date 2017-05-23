

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, revealed Monday he is postponing a hearing on the independence of the FBI that had been scheduled for Wednesday.



In a post on Twitter, Chaffetz indicated he decided to postpone the hearing after speaking with former FBI Director James Comey.



'Spoke with Comey. He wants to speak with Special Counsel prior to public testimony. Hearing Wed postponed,' Chaffetz tweeted.



Comey had been invited to testify at the hearing titled 'Oversight of the FBI's Independence,' which was likely to focus on President Donald Trump's controversial decision to fire the FBI Director.



The tweet from Chaffetz suggests Comey will meet with recently appointed special counsel Robert Mueller in the near future.



Last Wednesday, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced the appointment of Mueller to serve as special counsel to oversee an investigation of Russian meddling in last year's elections.



Comey has reportedly agreed to testify publicly before the Senate Intelligence Committee in a hearing expected to be held after Memorial Day.



