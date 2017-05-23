Geneva - ERI has joined the F10 FinTech Incubator & Accelerator as part of its on-going commitment to ensuring that the OLYMPIC Banking System takes full advantage of the innovation and disruption that is happening at an ever-increasing pace in financial services on a world-wide basis.

As the OLYMPIC Banking System is in use by 300 banks and financial institutions across over 50 countries, ERI is constantly ensuring that the product evolves to meet the needs of its very demanding and diverse international client base. We are convinced that an active participation in the discussions, workshops and sharing which takes place daily within the F10 will provide further sources of ideas, of collaboration, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...