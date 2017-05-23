Danske Bank, Debt Capital Markets: Post-stabilisation Akelius Residential Property AB

23 May 2017

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Akelius Residential Property AB (publ)

Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 22 May 2017, Danske Bank A/S (contact: Syndicate - Martin Olén; telephone: + 45 45 14 67 03) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Akelius Residential Property AB (publ) Guarantor (if any): None Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 600,000,000 Description: EUR 600,000,000 1.75 per cent. Notes due 7 February 2025 - XS1622421722 Stabilisation Manager(s) Bayerische Landesbank, BNP Paribas, Danske Bank, Swedbank Offer price: 99.477

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.

