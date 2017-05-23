MIAMI, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- Amazonas Florestal, Ltd. (www.azflusa.com) (OTC PINK: AZFL), a natural resources company dedicated to innovative, sustainable forest management, Industrial CBD Hemp and the certification and sales of carbon credits, today announced that the company's wholly owned subsidiary Amazon Hemp has completed Planting of its first 100 Acre CBD Hemp Plantation in the State of Colorado. The Company announced today that on May 16th, 2017, company contractors completed the planting of 236,700 High CBD Hemp seeds in the 100-acre field located in Weld County. The Company also announced that it expects to plant its second 100-acre field on or about May 24th, 2017.

Ricardo Cortez, Company Chairman of Amazonas Florestal, Ltd, stated, "Planting this first field is a milestone for our company and officially postures our sub Amazon Hemp in the CBD Hemp Business. The genetics that the company had bought into known as Marquis M1 was proven by our contractors since last year's harvest to have not only an excellent yield of CBD but also not to have surpassed the legal limit of .3 percent of THC in numerous samplings. These genetics are expected to render very positive results and condition Amazon Hemp as a future supplier of CBD Oil, Distillate and to eventually create a lab facility to supply Nanoparticle Islets. These products allow for the confection of quality High CBD edibles through their ability to mix with liquids while eliminating most of the plant taste."

Peter W. Stebbins, Chief Executive Officer of Amazonas Florestal Ltd., commented, "With the completion of planting our first field, company management will now move forward to complete a Business Plan for the kitchen and lab facility. The recently published recommended dosages for CBD by Mayo Clinic provides a solid back bone for the labeling of High CBD Oil and related products and also proves through the clinical research of one of the world's foremost medical institutions that CBD can treat and improve many serious ailments that affect the human race. Namely sufferers of such ailments as Epilepsy, Parkinson's, Cancer Patients, mental health disorders and many other convulsive disorders can be dramatically improved by the regular consumption and treatment using these chemicals as dietary supplements."

About Amazonas Florestal Ltd.

Amazonas Florestal Ltd. is a natural resources company dedicated to innovative, sustainable management of large tracts of land in the rainforests of Amazonas, Brazil, that include the certification and sale of carbon credits and the growth, harvesting, research and development of Industrial Hemp and related products in the U.S.

Headquartered in Miami, FL, Amazonas's goal is to become a leader in sustainable forest management and preservation, creating revenue while protecting the biodiversity of the rainforest ecosystem and enhancing the lives of the people who live in it. Through a strategy of selective harvesting, certification and sale of carbon, biomass and biofuel production, and conservation incentives, Amazonas Florestal Ltd. intends to help protect one of the world's greatest natural resources and show how its preservation can be a profitable activity. Visit the Company at: www.azflusa.com

