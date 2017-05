BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of U.S. new home sales for April at 10:00 am ET Tuesday, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback fell against the yen, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was trading at 111.00 against the yen, 0.9718 against the franc, 1.1230 against the euro and 1.2990 against the pound around 10:02 am ET.



