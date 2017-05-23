TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- Great Lakes Graphite Inc. ("GLK" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: GLK)(OTC PINK: GLKIF)(FRANKFURT: 8GL) today announces the appointment of Dr. Gershon Borovsky to serve as the Company's Chief Science Officer. Dr. Borovsky earned his PhD in electrochemistry and brings with him decades of experience working with carbon materials, specifically for use in batteries, fuel cells and other energy storage applications.

Highlights

-- World-class electrochemist will establish materials analysis lab for quality assurance, quality control and research and development. -- Adoption of advanced porosimetry tools and technologies to provide richer product data. -- Materials engineering with the goal of optimizing material for particular applications. -- Dr. Gershon Borovsky earned his PhD in electrochemistry and has decades experience working with graphite and carbon products for battery and fuel cell development.

Dr. Borovsky will establish a materials analysis lab to expand the Company's range of internal capabilities. The Company anticipates a greater degree of control and flexibility and shorter cycle times for analytical services by bringing them in-house. In addition to the R&D lab, Dr. Borovsky will establish quality control capabilities and procedures.

As a longer term goal, Dr. Borovsky is targeting the capability to customize graphite products by emphasizing or mitigating specific physical properties and thereby optimizing the material for specific applications. Porosity is a key characteristic that determines whether a particular batch of material is inherently hydrophobic or hydrophilic, for example. The material will be optimally suited for different sets of applications, depending on various aspects of porosity. Dr. Borovsky has developed techniques for modifying porosity characteristics and thereby optimizing the material for specific uses.

Dr. Borovsky earned his Ph.D. in applied electrochemistry from the Institute of Electrochemistry, Academy of Sciences in Moscow and has worked as a professional electrochemist for the past few decades, specializing in the use of carbon materials for energy-related applications. Dr. Borovsky completed his postdoctoral work under a grant from the British Coal Corporation on "Electrochemical Analysis of Coal-Derived Liquids".

His areas of expertise include production, development and testing of batteries, fuel cells and fuel cell stacks; materials and non-metal catalysts for fuel cells, electrochemical sensors, batteries and supercapacitors; engineering of electrodes and MEAs for fuel cells and stacks; testing and characterization of materials by electrochemical and analytical techniques.

In addition to these areas of expertise, Dr. Borovsky specializes in electrochemical and structural methods of analysis, including electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS), ISE, cyclic voltammetry, amperometric, potentiometric, BET, Hg and "Test" porosimetry.

Positions held by Dr. Borovsky include Senior Scientist for nanoMaterials Discovery Corporation where he worked on the development and production of liquid alkaline fuel cells and non-metal catalysts for the cathode processes; and as Senior Research Scientist for BCS Fuel Cells, Inc., performing research and development on the behaviour of PEM fuel cells under sub-zero temperatures.

Dr. Gershon Borovsky said, "A few months ago, I approached Great Lakes Graphite and began discussing my ideas with them on ways to leverage technology and my experience to create real value for customers. I am pleased to have found like-minded professionals who are committed to quality and innovation. I strongly believe that my electrochemistry background and experience with energy storage and energy generation technologies will be a tremendous resource for the Company and our customers, going forward."

Great Lake Graphite Chief Executive Officer Paul Gorman said, "Great Lakes Graphite is at the point where a professional with the experience and knowledge of Dr. Borovsky are required. The depth of his expertise in electrochemistry for energy-related applications is a highly valuable resource for the Company right at the time where we are now accelerating our efforts to develop capabilities in these areas. Not only does Gershon bring tremendous technical talent, experience and ability, he also understands the commercial imperative and that, at the end of the day, we are here to create a commercial success that translates directly to shareholder value."

About Great Lakes Graphite: Great Lakes Graphite is an industrial minerals processing company supplying customers with innovative, high quality value-added carbon products.

There is no significant graphite production in North America now. As pricing and demand continue to rise, Great Lakes Graphite is one of the first new domestic suppliers to a growing regional customer base. We continually work to deliver products of the best quality with outstanding customer service.

The Company is party to an agreement for long-term supply of high quality natural graphite concentrate from Brazil (see news release dated 03/23/15). Great Lakes Graphite is presently working with an established US-based processor for toll micronization services. The Company has partnered with Ashland Advanced Materials for commercial-scale purification operations at Ashland's 110,000 square foot purification facility located in Niagara, New York.

Through our partner relationships, Great Lakes Graphite began selling micronized synthetic graphite beginning in 2016 and now supplies micronized and high purity micronized natural flake graphite products to a growing customer base.

Further information regarding Great Lakes can be found on the Company's website at: www.GreatLakesGraphite.com.

Great Lakes Graphite trades with symbol GLK on the TSX Venture Exchange and currently has 125,656,830 shares outstanding.

