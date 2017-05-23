Automotive Noise, Vibration & Harshness Materials Market to Reach $13 Billion by 2025 - Shifting Consumer Preferences Toward Comfort - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Automotive Noise, Vibration & Harshness Materials Market 2014-2025" report to their offering.

The global automotive noise, vibration & harshness (NVH) materials market is expected to reach USD 13.09 billion by 2025.

Globally increasing automobile production has been a major factor driving market growth. In addition, growing awareness regarding the advantages of NVH reduction and acoustic management in vehicles has led to the increased utilization of NVH materials in automobiles. The use of noise & vibration absorbing and damping products in automobiles help improve the overall ride quality, comfort, performance, and safety of the vehicle. The increasing automobile production across the globe acts as the major driver for the industry growth.



In addition, the shifting consumer preferences towards comfort, and ride experience in passenger cars is expected to propel the demand for the product over the coming years. Foam laminates were the largest product category in 2015 and is expected to maintain a relatively high growth rate over the forecast period. The molded foam product category is expected to witness relatively low growth of 3.8% over the coming years, owing to its limited application scope in vehicles. NVH materials in HCVs are expected to observe the fastest growth over the next nine years at an estimated CAGR of over 6% from 2016 to 2025. The increasing use of heavy-duty trucks in the logistics & transportation industry, for the transportation of heavy commodities over medium and long distances, propels the demand for HCVs. In addition, the presence of stringent regulations concerning vehicle safety, in terms of vehicle weight and safety standards, is expected to boost the demand for light-weight products in HCVs over the forecast period.



The global automotive NVH materials revenue surpassed USD 8,000 million in 2015 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, mainly on account of increasing automotive production worldwide Foam laminates emerged as the largest product segment in 2015 and is estimated to generate revenue over USD 3,400 million by 2025; this can be attributed to the increasing use of this product in key application areas such as floor lining, roofing, and door panels



