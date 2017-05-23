

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google's artificial intelligence or AI player AlphaGo defeated world's number one Go player Ke Jie of China. Go is an ancient Chinese board game, harder than chess.



AI won the first game for half a point, the smallest margin possible in Go. Ke will play with AlphaGo in the second round on Thursday and the final round on Saturday. 19-year old Ke has said that this will be the last match to play against robots. He has reportedly said that the future belongs to AI.



AlphaGo now plans to play with a team in the next days. Five Chinese Go players will together compete with the artificial intelligence.



AlphaGo was originally developed by Deepmind, a British startup, which was acquired by Google in 2014.



The match between AlphaGo and Ke was part of 'Future of Go Summit' organised by Google in Wuzhen in China. AlphaGo is considered powerful than the Deep Blue, developed by IBM to play chess. Deep Blue has defeated World Champion Garry Kasparov in 1997.



Earlier in March last year, AlphaGo, without revealing the identity, has played and beat Korea's best Go player Lee Sedol. It was then considered as a big victory for AI.



