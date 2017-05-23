Class Action Attorney Hourly Rate Report 2017: Top 300 Class Counsel Rates by Firm - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Class Action Attorney Hourly Rate Report 2017" report to their offering.

The "Class Action Attorney Hourly Rate Report 2017" analyzes the hourly rates and fees of Attorneys (Senior Partner, Partner, Counsel, Senior Associates and Associates) at over 300 law firms specializing in this practice and the companies that pay them.

Class Action matters are usually long in duration and expensive in terms of legal fees billed by both Plaintiff and Defense Counsel. The cases are also very complex and involve multiple issues of law which is why the Report details the various Practice Areas involved in Class Action cases.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Rates by AMLAW

2. Rates by Firm

3. Rates by Industry

4. Relative Rate Ranking by Firm

Companies Mentioned

- Abrolat Law pc

- Adams and Reese LLP

- Akerman LLP

- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

- Allen & Overy LLP

- Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP

- Alston & Bird LLP

- Altshuler Berzon LLP

- Andrews Kurth Kenyon LLP

- Arent Fox LLP

- Armstrong Teasdale LLP

- Arnold & Arnold, LLP

- Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP

- Askounis & Darcy, PC

- Audet & Partners, LLP

- Baker & Hostetler LLP

- Baker Botts LLP

- Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz, PC

- Ballard Spahr LLP

- Bergman Dacey Goldsmith

- Berry & Beckett

- Berry Law PLLC

- Bieging Shapiro & Barber LLP

- Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP

- Blank Rome LLP

- Boies, Schiller & Flexner, LLP

- Boni & Zack LLC

- Bowles Rice LLP

- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP

- Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson, LLP

- Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP

- Bryan Cave LLP

- Buchalter Nemer

- Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC

- BuckleySandler LLP

- Burr & Forman LLP

- Butzel Long PC

- Call & Jensen

- Caplin & Drysdale, Chartered

- Carlton Fields Jorden Burt, P.A.

- Carr & Palmer, LLP

- Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP

- Chimicles & Tikellis LLP

- Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC

- Cooley LLP

- Corr Cronin Michelson Baumgardner & Preece LLP

- Covington & Burling LLP

- Cozen O'Connor

- Crowell & Moring LLP

- Daley & Heft LLP

- Davis Graham & Stubbs LLP

- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP

- Davis Wright Tremaine LLP

- Day Pitney LLP

- Dechert LLP

- Dentons

- Dickinson Wright LLP

- Dinsmore & Shohl LLP

- DLA Piper

- Dorsey & Whitney LLC

- Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP

- Duane Morris LLP

- Dykema Gossett PLLC

- Edelman, Combs, Latturner & Goodwin, LLC

- Ellett Law Offices, P.C.

- Epstein Becker Green PC

- Eversheds Sutherland

- Faegre Baker Daniels

- Fasken Martineau Dumoulin LLP

- Fenwick & West LLP

- Fine, Kaplan and Black, R.P.C.

- Fisher & Phillips LLP

- Foley & Lardner LLP

- Foley Bezek Behle & Curtis, LLP

- Folger Levin

- Fox Rothschild LLP

- Fredrikson & Byron, P.A.

- Freeborn & Peters LLP

- Frost Brown Todd LLC

- GableGotwals

- Gardere Wynne Sewell LLP

- Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP

- Glynn & Finley, LLP

- Goldberg Kohn

- Goodwin Procter LLP

- Gowling WLG

- Greenberg Traurig LLP

- Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale, PC

- Greenspoon Marder LLP

- Gustafson Gluek PLLC

- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

- Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP

- Hall Estill Hardwick Gable Golden & Nelson PC

- Hanson Bridgett LLP

- Hausfeld LLP

- Haynes and Boone, LLP

- Heyl, Royster, Voelker & Allen, P.C.

- Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP

- Hogan Lovells LLP

- Holland & Hart LLP

- Holland & Knight LLP

- Honigman Miller Schwartz and Cohn LLP

- Houser & Allison, APC

- Hoyer & Associates

- Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP

- Hunton & Williams LLP

- Husch Blackwell LLP

- Irell & Manella LLP

- Jackson Walker LLP

- James Hoyer, P.A.

- Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP

- Jenner & Block LLP

- Jones Day

- Jones Walker LLP

- K&L Gates LLP

- Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

- Kellogg, Huber, Hansen, Todd, Evans & Figel, PLLC

- Kelly Hart & Hallman LLP

- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

- Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP

- King & Spalding

- King & Wood Mallesons

- Kirkland & Ellis LLP

- Kohn Swift & Graf, P.C.

- Kohner Mann & Kailas, S.C.

- Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP

- Kutak Rock, LLP

- Labaton Sucharow LLP

- Lane Powell PC

- Latham & Watkins LLP

- Lathrop & Gage LLP

- Law Offices Bernard M. Gross, P.C.

- Law Offices of John R. Walton

- LeClairRyan

- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP

- Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP

- Liebert Cassidy Whitmore

- Littler Mendelson P.C.

- Locke Lord Edwards

- Lowenstein Sandler PC

- Lysaght Law Group LLP

- Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

- Mayer Brown LLP

- Maynard Cooper & Gale PC

- McCarthy Tetrault

- McCune Wright Arevalo LLP

- McDermott Will & Emery LLP

- McDonald Hopkins LLC

- McGlinchey Stafford PLLC

- McGuireWoods LLP

- McInnes Cooper

- McKool Smith, P.C.

- Meyers Nave Riback Silver & Wilson PLC

- Miller Canfield Paddock & Stone PLC

- Miller Nash Graham & Dunn LLP

- Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky & Popeo, P.C.

- Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP

- Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP

- Morgan & Morgan, P.A.

- Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP

- Morris Polich & Purdy LLP

- Morrison & Foerster LLP

- Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP

- Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr, P.C.

- Neblett, Beard & Arsenault

- Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP

- Nixon Peabody LLP

- Norton Rose Fulbright LLP

- Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.

- O'Melveny & Myers LLP

- Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP

- Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP

- Parr Brown Gee & Loveless, P.C.

- Paul Hastings LLP

- Pepper Hamilton LLP

- Perkins Coie LLP

- Phillips, Erlewine, Given & Carlin LLP

- Polsinelli PC

- Post & Schell PC

- Preti, Flaherty, Beliveau & Pachios, Chartered, LLP

- Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch LLP

- Proskauer Rose LLP

- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP

- Reed Smith LLP

- Robbins, Russell, Englert, Orseck, Untereiner & Sauber

- Robins Kaplan LLP

- Robinson & Cole LLP

- Robinson Bradshaw & Hinson, P.A.

- RodaNast, P.C.

- Ropes & Gray LLP

- Rudy, Exelrod, Zieff & Lowe, LLP

- Rutan & Tucker LLP

- Sacks, Ricketts & Case LLP

- Saltz Mongeluzzi Barrett & Bendesky PC

- Saul Ewing LLP

- Schiff Hardin LLP

- Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis LLP

- Schroeter, Goldmark & Bender

- Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP

- Seyfarth Shaw LLP

- Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

- Sher Corwin Winters LLC

- Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P.

- Shulman Hodges & Bastian LLP

- Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP

- Sidley Austin LLP

- Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

- Snell & Wilmer LLP

- Spencer Fane LLP

- Squire Patton Boggs

- Steptoe & Johnson LLP

- Stewart McKelvey

- Stikeman Elliott LLP

- Stinson Leonard Street LLP

- Stites & Harbison LLP

- Stoll Keenon Ogden PLLC

- Storch Amini PC

- Susman Godfrey LLP

- Sutherland Asbill & Brennan LLP

- Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP

- The Arns Law Firm

- The Muzilla Law Firm, LLC

- The Paynter Law Firm, PLLC

- Thompson Coburn LLP

- Tompkins, McGuire, Wachenfeld & Barry LLP

- Torys, LLP

- Troutman Sanders LLP

- Tycko & Zavareei LLP

- Venable LLP

- Vinson & Elkins LLP

- Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP

- Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz

- Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis LLP

- Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP

- Weiner Brodsky Sidman Kider PC

- Weinstein Radcliff Pipkin LLP

- Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell LLP

- White & Case LLP

- Wiley Rein LLP

- Williams & Connolly LLP

- Williamson & Williams

- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP

- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, PC

- Wilson, Elser, Moskowitz, Edelman & Dicker LLP

- Winston & Strawn LLP

- Zimmerman Reed, PLLP

- Zuckerman Spaeder LLP

For more information about this report visit

http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/snvc8m/class_action

About Research and Markets

Research and Markets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716