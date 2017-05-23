Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2017) - Royal Road Minerals Limited (TSXV: RYR) ("Royal Road Minerals") and Caza Gold Corp. ("Caza") announce that Royal Road Minerals has completed its compulsory acquisition of all of the remaining outstanding common shares of Caza (the "Common Shares"), pursuant to the notice of compulsory acquisition made under Section 300 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), and now owns 100% of the outstanding Common Shares.

