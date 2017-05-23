BONSALL, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- MARIJUANA COMPANY OF AMERICA, INC ("MCOA" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: MCOA), an innovative cannabis and hemp company, is pleased to announce that it has filed a Form 10 Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This is an important step in helping the Company to raise the necessary capital to fund its projects and expand its operations, as well as provide more transparent and reliable information to investors.

Once the registration statement becomes effective, the Company will apply to upgrade its trading tier with OTC Markets to the OTCQB. Upgrading to the OTCQB is an efficient way to raise the Company's profile among the investor and broker dealer communities, access greater liquidity, and trade on an SEC-recognized market, removing many of the trading restrictions placed on Pink market securities. The Form 10 filing provides investors detailed and audited information about MCOA's operations, including an overview of the business strategies, risk factors and financial statements. This additional and reliable information will help our investors make a more educated investment decisions about the Company.

"Taking steps to become a fully reporting company is yet another way that we are distinguishing ourselves from most of the marijuana public companies that report under the Alternative Reporting Standards on the OTC Pink market," said Donald Steinberg, CEO of MCOA. "MCOA experienced substantial growth in 2016 and we hope to continue this momentum throughout 2017 as well. Our Form 10 filing and ongoing SEC reporting disclosures through audited annual financial statements, auditor reviewed quarterly financial statements and all material events will provide additional transparency to our shareholders and the investment community on our performance as we grow."

MCOA's Form 10 Registration Statement includes audited financial statements of the business, an overview of the markets and industries in which the Company will operate, details regarding the Company's management, and competitive strengths, strategies and risk factors. A copy of the Form 10 is available at www.sec.gov under the name of Marijuana Company of America, Inc. Additionally, the Form 10 can be found on the Investors Relations portion of the Company's website at www.marijuanacompanyofamerica.com

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

