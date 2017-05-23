MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- Beaufield Resources Inc. ("Beaufield") (TSX VENTURE: BFD) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities on its Urban property, Quebec.

Highlights:

-- Major exploration program scheduled to begin immediately; -- Beaufield to expand drilling with 10,000 metres planned over the next 3 months; -- High definition airborne electro-magnetic survey to be flown over underexplored portion of the property; -- Complete winter drill results received.

Work is scheduled to resume on the property immediately. Beaufield intends to greatly accelerate exploration in the Urban area with an expansive program planned for the entire property. Exploration work will include airborne geophysics, geochemical surveying and a minimum of 10,000 metres of drilling in several prospective areas of the property.

Reconnaissance prospecting and geological mapping of the newly acquired claims (April 10th, 2017 news release) will also be completed over the course of the field season.

Beaufield's 21,400 hectare, 100% owned holdings are strategically and centrally located. The property also adjoins Osisko Mining's Windfall property, where a 400,000 metre drilling program is underway.

A large airborne electro-magnetic (EM) survey totaling 678 line kilometres is scheduled to begin this week on its Rouleau and Macho blocks. The survey is designed to cover underexplored areas with limited bedrock exposure and with little to no historic drilling. On the Rouleau block, the survey will cover a portion of the property near Osisko Mining's newly discovered Lynx zones at Windfall. The high resolution airborne survey is being performed along 100-metre spaced lines, which will be effective in outlining potential previously undetected EM targets.

Drilling is also scheduled to resume in early June on the property with 10,000 metres of drilling planned. The drill program will initially focus on high priority drill targets located near the Windfall and Gladiator deposits and on geophysical targets located along strike of previously identified gold discoveries.

An independent technical National Instrument ("NI") 43-101 report of the entire property is also scheduled to be completed this fall.

Beaufield has received all assay results for its winter drill program. The company previously released drill results on eleven of a twelve-hole, 2,331 metres drill program on the Rouleau Gold located 7 kilometres southeast of Osisko Mining's Windfall gold deposit (April 10th, 2017 News Release). The remaining unreported exploration hole (BLR-17-12) targeted the possible eastern extension of the Rouleau Gold Zone. Best results for this drill hole were 0.54 g/t Au over 4 metres. Results from the winter drilling campaign are being compiled into the geological model for the Rouleau Gold zone.

On the Golden Retriever zone, a five-hole 1,011 metre drill program targeted an unexplored area adjacent and on strike with Osisko Mining's Black Dog property which hosts significant gold mineralization. The targeted area consisted of series of unexplained induced polarization anomalies. Although a considerable amount of disseminated sulphides were observed in the core, only weak gold values were intersected. Best drill results are listed in the table below and shown in adjoining map.

Table 1: Best drill intersections for holes reported.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m)1 Gold (g/t) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- BLR-17-12 124.00 128.00 4.00 0.54 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- BUG-17-01 66.00 68.00 2.00 0.16 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- BUG-17-02 20.70 21.70 1.00 0.42 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- BUG-17-03 105.00 106.00 1.00 0.23 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- BUG-17-04 183.00 184.00 1.00 0.37 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- BUG-17-05 28.00 29.00 1.00 0.12 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Note 1: May not represent true width (true widths cannot be determined from the information and data currently available).

Please refer to Beaufield's website for the company's corporate presentation, including maps of Beaufield's Urban property.

Quality Control

Beaufield's drill program includes descriptive logging and systematic sampling of the drill core for analysis. A total 310 samples were taken from the drill core. Every sampled interval was split in half with a core splitter or cut with a diamond blade saw. Half of any sampled core was left in the core box for future reference and the remaining half was bagged and sealed and sent to a commercial laboratory. Quality control samples (duplicate, blanks and standards) were inserted in the sequence. Assays are performed at ALS CHEMEX Laboratories in Val d'Or, Quebec. The processed samples were submitted to a standard Fire Assay with AA technique (Au-AA-23) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Emission Spectroscopy (ME-ICP-41) on a 30 gram sub-sample. True widths of the new exploration intercepts reported in this press release cannot be determined from the information and data currently available.

Qualified Person

This news release has been prepared by Ronald Stewart, P.Geo., Interim President and CEO of Beaufield and Mathieu Stephens, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration and Corporate Development for Beaufield, the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Beaufield:

Beaufield is a well financed mineral exploration company with its exploration activity focused in Quebec and Ontario. Please refer to Beaufield's website to view the company's properties in Urban, Eleonore-Opinaca, Troilus and Hemlo. The Corporation is actively exploring, well financed with approximately $8 million in working capital, has no debt and has excess work credits on its properties.

The information set forth in this press release includes certain forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on assumptions exposed to major risks and uncertainties. Although Beaufield deems the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements to be reasonable, the Corporation cannot provide any guarantee as to the materialization of the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements. The Corporation expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

