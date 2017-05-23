NEWPORT COAST, CA--(Marketwired - May 23, 2017) - Crystal Cove Alliance (CCA) today is making a significant transition to its new name, Crystal Cove Conservancy (The Conservancy), just as it is poised to take on new and bold initiatives associated with its long-term mission of preservation, education and conservation at Crystal Cove State Park. Visitors to the park, the website, social media channels and all other communications, will now experience the comprehensive rebranding of the 18-year-old nonprofit organization.

For the past four years, CCA has been working behind the scenes to prepare for the future. To be ready for a more ambitious future at Crystal Cove State Park, CCA has developed an even stronger foundation by restructuring its board of directors and its organizational structure. Today, May 23, as the former name Crystal Cove Alliance sunsets, and the new name Crystal Cove Conservancy (The Conservancy) debuts, this organization stands ready for the momentous opportunities that lie ahead.

While many people are most aware of the restored, rental beach cottages at Crystal Cove, there is much more to the story. The Conservancy works in partnership with California State Parks to provide stewardship support for Crystal Cove's nearly 2,800 acres of public lands including: The Crystal Cove Historic District and beach cottages, a site listed on the National Registry of Historic Places; 2,400 acres of pristine wilderness habitat including the unspoiled Moro Canyon watershed, a National Natural Landmark site; more than three miles of rocky beach coastline and intertidal habitat; 400 acres of coastal bluff habitat; and special underwater and offshore areas including the Crystal Cove State Marine Conservation Area, a Marine Protected Area.

Through the strength of the cooperative partnership with California State Parks and the social enterprise model it employs, The Conservancy aspires to promote and generate ongoing community support and sustainable earned revenue streams to provide educational programs and conservation initiatives for Crystal Cove State Park. Providing historic beach experiences for visitors, while cultivating the environmental advocates of the future, ensures that Crystal Cove, and places like it, live on for countless future generations.

"We are grateful for the support this community has provided over the past 18 years. The ultimate success of the Alliance to date truly rests in the hands of many of its early supporters, members and investors in the vision for what Crystal Cove could be," said Laura Davick, Founder and Vice President of the Crystal Cove Conservancy. "The future vision of The Conservancy belongs to all of us in this community. It is this community that will complete the final vision and do the last heavy lifting through completion."

Davick added, "Our new name has been a long-term vision for this organization and we all welcome the opportunity that this provides to tell the story about our work and the important legacy that we are committed to leaving for future generations."

Lisa Mangat, Director of the California Department of Parks and Recreation, commented, "The Crystal Cove Alliance is a shining example of how partnerships play an integral role in assisting the California Department of Parks and Recreation in fulfilling its mission. The name transition to Crystal Cove Conservancy reaffirms their commitment to preservation and sets the stage for their future role. We appreciate their support and look forward to continuing to work together with the Crystal Cove Conservancy."

"This transition marks yet another truly meaningful milestone for this organization and this park," said Alix Hobbs, President and CEO of the Crystal Cove Conservancy. "The Conservancy is committed to creating a sustainable future for Crystal Cove and for our growing education and conservation programs here in the park. We are confident that not only our supporters, but also the greater community at large, will be intrigued to learn more about our plans for the future."

The California Coastal Commission on March 8, 2017 approved the coastal development permit for restoration of Crystal Cove State Park Historic District's final 17 cottages. California State Parks and The Conservancy were joint applicants on the permit. This approval sets the stage for much of The Conservancy's future ambitious initiatives. The project is planned to result in successful preservation of these 17 cottages as well as provide expanded Coastal Engineering education programs, increased public access to affordable overnight stays and, upon completion, a sustainable future for the Crystal Cove State Park.

Crystal Cove Conservancy is in the early planning stages of developing a capital campaign for its capstone project -- completion of the North Beach preservation project's final 17 cottages, along with its new Coastal Engineering programs. As part of this proposal, a Coastal Dynamics Education Program will be developed. The Conservancy and California State Parks have been working in partnership with the University of California, Irvine (UCI), for the past decade to create innovative education programs and research projects. The Conservancy is working with UC Irvine's Henry Samueli School of Engineering to study the extraordinary stress the California coastline is experiencing from a combination of sea level rise and human modification of physical and environmental systems. Crystal Cove State Park represents a natural laboratory for science and engineering, ideal for engaging underserved K-12 and college students.

"By being a stewardship partner for this Southern California jewel, The Conservancy has been uniquely positioned to develop a nationally recognized STEM education program that uses authentic field science and monitoring to immerse students and community members in the practice of conservation and open space management," said Hobbs.

About Crystal Cove Conservancy

Crystal Cove Conservancy is the nonprofit public benefit partner to Crystal Cove State Park, employing a social enterprise model to fund important preservation, education, and conservation initiatives. In so doing, The Conservancy will cultivate our planet's next generation of environmental stewards ensuring that Crystal Cove, and places like it, live on for generations. Together, The Conservancy and California State Parks have held a shared vision spanning the future of the coast, the cottages, open space and the education of future advocates to carry the legacy forward. The Conservancy's vision is a fully restored and sustainable Crystal Cove State Park advancing education to inspire generations to come.

A Look Back

The Alliance to Rescue Crystal Cove, originally founded in 1999 by Laura Davick to stop the loss of this important piece of California history, transitioned to Crystal Cove Alliance in 2003. Davick spearheaded the effort to preserve Crystal Cove State Parks' Historic District, preventing it from becoming a luxury resort. Once the historic site was rescued in 2001, and a new Preservation and Public Use Plan was completed and approved, this organization was awarded the Official Non-Profit Cooperating Association contract and the Concession Management contracts for the park. Through this collaborative relationship with California State Parks, this organization has become a nationally recognized model for public-private partnerships. This is the legacy carried forward by today's Crystal Cove Conservancy.

