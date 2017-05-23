LIVERMORE, CA --(Marketwired - May 23, 2017) - Razorthink Inc., a pioneer in Artificial Intelligence Data Science for the Enterprise, today announced that CIO Advisor has selected Razorthink as a top 25 Artificial Intelligence Company in APAC. In selecting Razorthink, the CIO Advisor editorial team conducted extensive research to identify top AI providers poised to transform businesses across all sectors.

Razorthink's CIO Advisor Award comes on the heels of the Alconics International AI community shortlisting Razorthink for 'Best Innovation in Deep Learning' as part of the Alconics Awards for World's Best AI Innovators. Deep Learning is recognized as one of the key pillars for advancing practical AI and is enabling exponential development of applications for real world businesses in analyzing data across text, images and sound.

"We are pleased to receive this award from CIO Advisor and the continued industry recognition," said Jack Porter, president and CEO of Razorthink, Inc. "We believe that AI Data Science is a game-changer for enterprises. Data continues to grow exponentially and companies need to rapidly analyze masses of data in real-time and at scale -- something not possible using human data scientists and machine learning. But by using Razorthink's Deep Learning AIs, enterprises can predict outcomes with accuracy and speed never before possible -- transforming every part of the organization."

Razorthink has created the first AI Data Scientist, Big Brain, by combining High Performance Computing (HPC) with Deep Learning Neural Networks and behavior microsegmentation techniques. Razorthink Big Brain formulates expert Deep Learning AIs that are tailored to a company's data and use behavior pattern detection techniques that predict outcomes at scale with higher accuracy than machine learning algorithms. Razorthink Big Brain expert AIs can automatically detect patterns not described by humans, non-linear patterns and patterns with exponential number of variables.

About Razorthink Inc.

Razorthink is a pioneer in Artificial Intelligence Data Science for the Enterprise and has created the first AI Data Scientist, Big Brain. Razorthink Big Brain is a Deep Learning AI that dramatically improves predictive customer insight beyond what is possible with human data scientists. Razorthink Big Brain creates Expert Deep Learning AIs that predict customer behavior for companies with millions of customers with exceptionally high accuracy. Razorthink customers include industry leaders across the globe within banking and telecommunications. Founded in 2011, the company is privately held with headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area and Research Labs in Bangalore, India. For more information, visit www.razorthink.com.

