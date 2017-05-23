Nano Metal Oxide Market (2014-2025) - Analysis By Product (Aluminum Oxide, Iron Oxide, Titanium Dioxide, Silicon Dioxide, Zinc Oxide) & Applications (Electronics, Personal Care, Paints & Coatings) - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Nano Metal Oxide Market Analysis By Product (Aluminum Oxide, Iron Oxide, Titanium Dioxide, Silicon Dioxide, Zinc Oxide) By Applications (Electronics, Personal Care, Paints & Coatings), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global nano metal oxides (NMO) market is expected to reach USD 9,48 billion by 2025. The market is expected to positively influenced by investments in the biomedical, personal care, and electronics sector.

Nano metal oxides are complex chemical compounds which possess the potential to be extensively in the electronics, energy, defense, and paints & coatings sector. NMO's are manufactured from metal oxides using a different process, the most common one being the sol-gel process.

NMO's are utilized in the production of cement, inks, plastics, and rubbers. It is also used as a catalyst and stabilizer for the chemical manufacturing industry. Pharmaceutical and diagnostic companies are continuously investing in research & development operations to introduce advanced solutions for the treatment of various diseases. Nanoparticles play a significant role in drug delivery systems and clinical diagnosis.

The electronics &optics segmentaccounted for more than 35% of the overall NMO market and is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate over the coming years. Increasing disposable income and investment in technologically advanced devices is projected to boost demand for NMO's in the electronics sector.



Favorable government & private investments in the aerospace & defense industry is also expected to contribute to the demand for NMO's over the coming years.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation.

American Elements

SkySpring Nanomaterials Inc.

Nanoe

ABC NANOTECH CO., LTD.

Baikowski SAS

Nanoshel LLC

Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials, Inc

Showka Denko K.K.

Hongwu International Group Ltd.

Goodfellow Group

Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd.

NYACOL Nano Technologies, Inc

EPRUI Nanoparticles & Microsphere Co., Ltd.

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

US Research Nanomaterials, Inc.



1 Methodology and Scope



2 Executive Summary



3 Nano Metal Oxides Market Variables, Trends, and Scope



4 Nano Metal Oxides: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



5 Nano Metal Oxides: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



6 Nano Metal Oxides: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



7 Competitive Landscape

8 Company Profiles



