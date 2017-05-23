Entrepreneurs and Philanthropists Basit Igtet & Sara Bronfman Inspire a New Style of Hospitality Experience

LUBERON, France, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Athal Hospitality is the new luxury and lifestyle hotel collection, breathing new life into the hotel business. Domaine des Andéols, a unique property in the heart of the Luberon, Provence, is the company's first outstanding address in France.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8105051-athal-hospitality-new-style-of-hospitality/

Athal Hospitality was founded by Basit Igtet, a Zurich-based international entrepreneur with a strong track record in iconic hotel and property acquisition, and his wife Sara Bronfman, a philanthropist and education entrepreneur with 15 years of experience in the field of human potential. Mr. Igtet has brought together a team of hospitality experts led by Stefan Fraenkel , an inspirational figure in the field of hospitality and the former Director of the Innovation Institute at Ecole Hôteliere de Lausanne.

Athal Hospitality aims to develop a hand-picked portfolio of properties providing unique guest experiences, nurtured by a delicate balance between the company's three pillars: art, nature and wellness. Domaine des Andéols is the first expression of that philosophy with an emphasis on art.

Founded in 2003, Domaine des Andéols has been a life-long project for artist and renowned fashion and cultural events producer Olivier Massart and his wife Patrizia, who together acquired, designed and developed the property.

Located in an exquisite natural setting, the Domaine offers a selection of homes and suites carefully decorated with an extraordinary collection of art and designer furniture. Mr. Igtet and Mr. Massart also collaborated to launch the first on-site exhibition curated by Parisian art gallerist Kamel Mennour.

Fashion designer, artist and creator Jean-Charles de Castelbajac is the founding artist in a new series of Artists in Residence, invited to leave their impression upon the property. The fresco adorning the wall of the Maison des Saveurs restaurant, entitled "The Six Elements," is the artist's testimonial to his experience at the Domaine.

About Athal Hospitality:

Created in December 2016 by Basit Igtet and managed by Stefan Fraenkel. Athal Hospitaliy is the new and innovative luxury and lifestyle hotel collection with a dedicated focus on art, nature and wellness. By combining the best methods and mentors from hospitality & humanitarian ethics, Athal Hospitality brings a new art to hospitality. This exclusive Group will be developed in urban, resort and hidden destinations through the conversion of high-end properties, management contracts and newly built constructions.

www.andeols.com

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/514226/Athal_Hospitality.jpg )



Video:

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8105051-athal-hospitality-new-style-of-hospitality/

