AS Pro Kapital Grupp informs that it has prolonged the redemption date of 82 950 "Pro Kapital Grupp convertible bond PKG7 25.05.2015" (hereinafter referred to as Convertible Bonds PKG7) by 2 years and the new redemption date is 25.05.2019 (hereinafter referred to as the redemption date). AS Pro Kapital Grupp will redeem 5 937 Convertible Bonds PKG7 with issue price of 16 623,60 EUR.



On 23.05.2017 AS Pro Kapital Grupp has submitted the Estonian Central Register of Securities the application to change the redemption date and the total issue amount of Convertible Bonds PKG7.



In total convertible bonds were prolonged with total issue price of 232 260 EUR and convertible bonds with total issue price of 16 623,60 EUR will be redeemed.



The convertible bonds bear an annual interest of 7% and give the holders of the convertible bonds the right to exchange one convertible bond for one shares of AS Pro Kapital Grupp. The issue price of each convertible bond is 2,80 euro's.



In order to subscribe for the shares of AS Pro Kapital Grupp and exchange the bonds, the bondholder must submit an application to the Company at least 10 (ten) Business Days before the Exchange Date. The Exchange Date shall be each Business Day (a day other than (a) a Saturday, (b) a Sunday, (c) Estonian national holiday, (d) public holiday or (e) another day when the registrar of the Register does not register securities) until the expiration date of the Bond, i.e. until the date of its redemption.



Allan Remmelkoor Member of the Management Board Tel.: +372 6144 920 Email: prokapital@prokapital.ee