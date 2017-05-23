Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Veterinary Services Market Report 2017" report to their offering.

Europe is one of the major producers of livestock with an estimated 130 million units in 2013. Europe is a major meat producer and the European Union accounts for over 16% of the global meat production. Europe had around 99.2 million cats in 2014 In 2014, among the European Union member states, Germany, Spain, France and the United Kingdom had the largest number of livestock.

Veterinary services provide healthcare for animals especially pets, farm animals, and animals kept in zoos and wildlife parks. This market comprises licensed veterinary practitioners who practice veterinary medicine, dentistry or surgery for animals.

Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics was the largest segment in the veterinary services market at 85% of the global market followed by Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services at 15% of the global market.

Veterinary services market's top trend as of 2016 include 'Insurance Services Aiding Pet Owners'. The pet insurance industry is offering new product lines for veterinary services in developed markets. The insurance cover helps pet owners to explore a range of treatment options available ensuring better healthcare of animals. For example, Healthy Paws pet insurance offers insurance for pet illness, accidents, hereditary and congenital conditions, chronic conditions and alternative care.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Veterinary Services Market Characteristics

2. Europe's Veterinary Services Market

3. Veterinary Services Market Global Context

4. Porter's Five Forces Model

5. PESTLE Analysis

6. Veterinary Services Market Segmentation

7. Veterinary Services Market Regional Analysis

8. Global Veterinary Services Market Comparison With Macro Economic Indicators

9. Veterinary Services Market Comparison With Macro Economic Factors Across Countries

10. Veterinary Services Indicators Comparison

11. Global Veterinary Services Market Competitive Landscape

12. Veterinary Services Market Customer Information

13. Key Mergers and Acquisitions In The Veterinary Services Market

14. Veterinary Services Market Trends and Strategies

15. Market Background: Global Healthcare Market

16. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

VCA (all based in the US)

Benfield Pet Hospital

Greencross Vets (Australia)

CVS Group (UK)

The Bergh Memorial Animal Hospital

The Animal Medical Center

and Other

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tskk5f/europe_veterinary

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170523006085/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Animal Healthcare/Veterinary