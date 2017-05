22 May 2017

On 17 May 2017, Spectris plc (the 'Company') announced that Mark Williamson had been appointed to the Board as Non-executive Chairman with effect from the conclusion of the Spectris Annual General Meeting ('AGM') to be held on 26 May 2017.

Further to that announcement, the Company has been notified by Mark Williamson that he holds 1,753 shares in the Company.

Roger Stephens

Company Secretary