Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Healthcare Services Market Report 2017" report to their offering.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider healthcare market, and compares it with other markets.

Europe has two types of healthcare systems. The tax-funded model and the social insurance model. The tax-funded model is followed in countries such as the UK, Norway and Sweden. As per this model, the government dedicates the part of the tax revenue paid by the public towards payment for health services, which are free at the point of delivery.

Healthcare services deal with medical and remedial care service. Healthcare services also include furnishing medicine, medical or surgical treatment, nursing, hospital service, dental service, optometrical service and other complementary health services.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Healthcare Services Market Characteristics

2. Europe Healthcare Services Market

3. Healthcare Services Market Global Context

4. Porters Five Force Analysis of the Healthcare Services Market

5. PESTLE Analysis of the Healthcare Services Market

6. Healthcare Services Market Segmentation

7. Healthcare Services Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Global Healthcare Services Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors

9. Healthcare Services Market Comparison With Macro Economic Factors Across Countries

10. Healthcare Services Indicators Comparison

11. Global Healthcare Services Market Competitive Landscape

12. Healthcare Services Market Customer Information

13. Healthcare Services Market Context

14. Market Background: Global Healthcare Market

15. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

DaVita

Mayo Clinic Scottsdale AZ

Laboratory Corporation of America

Johns Hopkins Medicine

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Cleveland Clinic

Brookdale Senior Living

M D Anderson Cancer Center

Sonic Healthcare Limited

Encompass home health

