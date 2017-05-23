Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Healthcare Services Market Report 2017" report to their offering.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider healthcare market, and compares it with other markets.
Europe has two types of healthcare systems. The tax-funded model and the social insurance model. The tax-funded model is followed in countries such as the UK, Norway and Sweden. As per this model, the government dedicates the part of the tax revenue paid by the public towards payment for health services, which are free at the point of delivery.
Healthcare services deal with medical and remedial care service. Healthcare services also include furnishing medicine, medical or surgical treatment, nursing, hospital service, dental service, optometrical service and other complementary health services.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Healthcare Services Market Characteristics
2. Europe Healthcare Services Market
3. Healthcare Services Market Global Context
4. Porters Five Force Analysis of the Healthcare Services Market
5. PESTLE Analysis of the Healthcare Services Market
6. Healthcare Services Market Segmentation
7. Healthcare Services Market Regional And Country Analysis
8. Global Healthcare Services Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors
9. Healthcare Services Market Comparison With Macro Economic Factors Across Countries
10. Healthcare Services Indicators Comparison
11. Global Healthcare Services Market Competitive Landscape
12. Healthcare Services Market Customer Information
13. Healthcare Services Market Context
14. Market Background: Global Healthcare Market
15. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- DaVita
- Mayo Clinic Scottsdale AZ
- Laboratory Corporation of America
- Johns Hopkins Medicine
- Quest Diagnostics Inc.
- Cleveland Clinic
- Brookdale Senior Living
- M D Anderson Cancer Center
- Sonic Healthcare Limited
- Encompass home health
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fgq5pl/europe_healthcare
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170523006087/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Related Topics: Healthcare Services