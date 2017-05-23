Forrester Launches Privacy & Security Forums, Expanding Its Series Of Events In Washington, D.C. And London

As 55% of global businesses identified increasing their firm's privacy and security capabilities as a high or critical priority in 2017, Forrester will deliver actionable insights on how business leaders can collaboratively leverage security and trust for future growth in today's volatile environment.

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Forrester (NASDAQ: FORR) today announced its 2017 Privacy & Security Forums, the newest addition to its global series of events, which will be held in Washington D.C and London this year. The new series will guide business, technology, and security leaders on how to defeat privacy and security threats to drive customer loyalty and business growth with trust. https://go.forrester.com/events/privacy-security

The 2017 Privacy & Security Forums are designed for business and technology leaders who focus on privacy and security, including CSOs, CISOs, Chief Data Officers, IT risk and compliance managers, and VPs and directors of digital business and will kick off this fall:

Privacy & Security 2017

Thursday, Sept. 14 - Friday, Sept. 15, 2017

The Mayflower Hotel

1127 Connecticut Avenue NW, Washington, D.C. 20036

Privacy & Security Europe 2017

Thursday, Oct. 5 - Friday, Oct. 6, 2017

etc. Venues St Paul's London

200 Aldersgate, St. Paul's, London EC1A 4HD, United Kingdom

At Forrester's Privacy & Security Forums, an impressive roster of Forrester analysts, as well as security industry innovators and leading solution providers, will tackle privacy and security professionals' most immediate and pressing challenges: protecting their customers, building a trusted brand, and driving business growth.

"Security and privacy breaches continue to threaten customer trust -- and as we deliver seamless digital customer experiences and instrument the physical world with IoT devices, we increase our attack surface and the potential for harm," Laura Koetzle,vice president and research group director at Forrester, said. "Forrester's Privacy & Security Forums will help forward-thinking organizations unlock the competitive advantages their commitment to protecting customers affords."

Hosted by Forrester Vice President, Group Director, Laura Koetzle and Vice President, Research Director, Christopher McClean, key topics attendees will learn include new technologies that protect customer data, internal trust and teamwork, and collaboration strategies with partners outside the enterprise.

