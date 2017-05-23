OSLO, NORWAY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- NEXT Biometrics Group ASA (Oslo Bors: NEXT) announced that after months of testing and evaluations of its fingerprint sensors, NEXT won two new brand name Notebook and Tablet customers, including a Japanese Tier 1 firm, with publication of company names contingent on customer approvals.

NEXT noted that shipments will add to the current volumes from business of the existing Tier-1 notebook customer beginning in the fourth quarter of 2017.

NEXT CEO Ritu Favre said, "NEXT's strength in the high security segment of notebook PCs, where clients want a solution that works securely and conveniently for close to 100 per cent of the population, is confirmed again. NEXT has a unique combination of large sensors delivered at industry affordable prices, a fact that is gaining increased recognition."

Favre added that, "NEXT's revenue within notebook and tablets will grow in 2018 and will remain a cornerstone-business from which we can launch into our other defined market segments."

ABOUT NEXT Biometrics: Enabled by its patented NEXT Active Thermal principle, NEXT Biometrics (www.NextBiometrics.com) offers high quality area fingerprint sensors at a fraction of the prices of comparable competitors. A wide range of product formats including smartcards, smartphones, tablets, PC's, access control, time registration systems, wearables, payment terminals, flash drives, USB tokens, key fobs and many more are targeted.

NEXT BIOMETRICS GROUP ASA is a publicly listed company headquartered in Oslo, Norway and with sales, support and development subsidiaries in Seattle, Silicon Valley, Taipei, Prague and Shanghai. Media and Investor contacts for NEXT Biometrics are CEO Ritu Favre at Ritu.Favre@NEXTbiometrics.com and CFO Knut Stalen at Knut.Stalen@NEXTbiometrics.com.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3142221



Contact:

Brian Dobson

DobsonPR.com

Email Contact

203-613-2222



