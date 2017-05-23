

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (RDS-B, RDSB.L, RDSA.L, RDS-A) said that a majority of its shareholders voted against a proposal tabled by an environmental activist group asking the company sets and publishes annual targets to reduce carbon emissions.



'The resolution is unreasonable with regard to what the Company can be held accountable for and would be ineffective or even Counterproductive,' said Shell Chief Executive officer Ben van Beurden.



The company noted that its shareholders approved both the directors' 2016 renumeration report and its future renumeration policy.



