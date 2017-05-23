Superior Industries International, Inc. ("Superior") (NYSE:SUP), the largest manufacturer of aluminum wheels for light vehicles in North America, announced today that the subscription period for the tender offer to purchase the outstanding shares of UNIWHEELS AG ("UNIWHEELS") has expired.

The tender offer expired at on May 22, 2017. As of expiration, 11,445,080 shares had been validly tendered, representing approximately 92.3% of UNIWHEELS shares of common stock, that will be acquired by Superior for an average price of 233.67zl per share. In the tender offer, UNIWHEELS Malta Holdings, UNIWHEELS controlling shareholder, tendered approximately 61.3% of UNIWHEELS common shares.

The settlement of the transaction will occur on May 30, 2017.

About Superior Industries

Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Superior is the largest manufacturer of aluminum wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles in North America. From its plants in the U.S. and Mexico, the Company supplies aluminum wheels to the original equipment market. Major customers include BMW, FCA, Ford, General Motors, Mazda, Nissan, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota and Volkswagen. Superior is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is a component of Standard Poor's Small Cap 600 and Russell 2000 Indices. For more information, visit www.supind.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170523006101/en/

Contacts:

Superior Investor Relations:

(248) 234-7104

Troy Ford

www.supind.com

or

Clermont Partners

Victoria Sivrais

(312) 690-6004

vsivrais@clermontpartners.com