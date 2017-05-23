Global Inspection Machines (Pharmaceutical And Medical Devices) Market Outlook, 2022: Market to Reach USD 846.4 Million - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global inspection machines market will increase at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2017 to 2022 to USD 846.4 million by 2022, driven by rapid growth of aging population, growing pharmaceutical market, rapid rise in chronic and infectious disease cases, and various technological advancements across the globe.

In addition, emergence of new application areas further provides significant opportunities for the various stakeholders in the global inspection machines market. However, high cost of inspection machines and increased demand of refurbished machines hinder the growth of the market to some extent.

This study analyses the global inspection machines market. It presents market size for 2015, 2016, and 2017, with a forecast till 2022 by technology (Automatic and Semi-automatic), component (Pharma/Biopharma Products, Packaging, and Medical Devices), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa). The study also considers demographic factors, details industry structure, analyses market dynamics, evaluates market share of various companies, and profiles key industry players.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology





2. Executive Summary





3. Market Insights





4. Global Inspection Machines Market, By Technology



5. Global Inspection Machines Market, By Component





6. Global Inspection Machines Market, By Geography





7. Company Profiles





8. Competitive Landscape





9. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



ACG Worldwide

Antares Vision

Bausch + Ströbel

Brevetti C.E.A. Spa

CMP PHAR.MA S.R.L.

Daiichi Jitsugyo Viswill Co. Ltd.

Jecksion Vision

Körber Ag

N.K.P. Pharma Pvt. Ltd

Optel Group

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sainty International Group (Saintyco)

Stevanato Group S.P.A

