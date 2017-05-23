

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nacho cheese sauce sold at a Sacramento gas station has tested positive for the toxin that causes botulism and killed one person, according to health officials.



The California Department of Public Health or CDPH said it has confirmed that the cheese sauce sold at the gas station in Sacramento County tested positive for the toxin that causes botulism. It has received reports of 10 cases of botulism linked to this outbreak and learned that one patient has died.



The nacho cheese sauce was removed from sale on May 5. The CDPH said it believes there is no continuing risk to the public.



The agency said that to protect patient privacy, it will not share information about the patients affected in this botulism outbreak, their conditions, or the four counties that have reported cases.



'While there are still unanswered questions about this outbreak, these tragic illnesses are important reminders to be vigilant about food safety. As we head into the summer barbecue season, both indoor and outdoor chefs need to be on guard against all foodborne illnesses,' CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer Karen Smith said.



Food-borne botulism is a rare, but serious paralytic illness caused by a nerve toxin produced by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum.



Botulism can be treated with antitoxin and supportive care, often in an intensive care unit. It is fatal in about 5 percent of cases.



The toxin that causes botulism can be found in foods that are not properly processed or stored.



The symptoms of botulism include double or blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty in swallowing, dry mouth and muscle weakness. People experiencing these symptoms should contact their health care providers immediately.



The CDPH noted that simple steps can prevent food-borne illnesses. These include making sure foods are cooked to the right temperature, washing hands and surfaces often, refrigerating foods properly, and separating raw meats from other foods.



