The Empire State Building (ESB) Launches ESB AM/PM Combo Pass

Visitors Gain Dual Admission to the World-Famous Empire State Building Observatory for Spectacular Day and Night Views

NEW YORK, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The Empire State Building (ESB) today announced the availability of a new ESB AM/PM combo pass. For the first time, guests can purchase tickets from the ESB ticket office or online to enjoy the view from the top of the World's Most Famous building during the day and return after 9 p.m. to enjoy the beautifully lit city at night.

"Our customers have told us that they want to experience our views from the heart of New York during the day and at night without having to pay full price twice, or buy a tour package with other attractions they do not want to visit," said Jean-Yves Ghazi, Senior Vice President, Empire State Building Observatory. "As so many travelers know, our one-of-a-kind 360-degree open-air city views define New York City, whether it is day or night, and now they can do both, at a special price!"

