Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recent global press machines market report. This research report also lists 23 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The growth in the demand for press machines is affected by the trends such as rising global GDP, growing manufacturing sector, increasing middle-class population, and growing urbanization. Global population has been continuously growing; however, the growth rate now has declined when compared with the high growth rates during the 1950s.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global press machines market is fragmented with the presence of numerous players. There is tough competition among the major vendors in the market. Apart from the top vendors, several regional and local vendors have started manufacturing customized and energy-efficient press brakes, which are available at lower prices than their international counterparts.

"Though the market seems unsaturated with several new vendors, it is quite difficult for them to compete with international vendors in terms of quality, features, functionalities, and services. With the introduction of products with new features and technologies, the competition will become more aggressive," says Gaurav Mohindru, a lead tools and components research analyst from Technavio.

The global press machines market has undergone major transformation in the last few decades. Traditionally, market vendors concentrated predominately on improving the setup time, with most of the developments directed toward this. However, market vendors are adapting to the changing market dynamics in terms of cost-effectiveness.

Top five press machines market vendors

AMADA

AMADA mainly engages in the manufacturing and sales, leasing, repair and maintenance of plate products and press products. The company operates its business through various segments, including metal processing machinery, metal machine tools segment, and others.

Anyang Forging Press Machinery Industry

Anyang Forging Press Machinery Industry is one of the biggest manufacturers of forging machines in China. The company's product offerings include CNC fully hydraulic die forging hammers, electro-hydraulic open-die forging hammers, electro-hydraulic die forging hammers, hydraulic open-die forging presses, pneumatic forging hammers, forging manipulators, forging chargers, and ring rolling machines.

Bystronic

Bystronic develops and sells systems for sheet processing. The company offers laser cutting systems, press brakes, waterjet cutting systems, and automation solutions. Its products include BySoft 7 (a software solution to construct and calculate parts, create cutting plans, and bending programs, and to plan and monitor manufacturing processes), and plant manager (a tool to plan and monitor manufacturing processes).

Schuler

Schuler is a subsidiary of the ANDRITZ Group. The company is one of the leading manufacturers of forming equipment, including forging press machines. Since its inception, the company has been innovating new technologies for better efficiency and customer satisfaction.

TRUMPF

TRUMPF manufactures machine tools, focusing on industrial production and medical technology. The company produces machine tools for sheet metal and material processing. It operates through various divisions, including machine tools, laser technology, power tools, electronics, and medical technology. It produces sheet metal for industrial, transportation, households, and health care sectors.

