

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A gay couple from Florida claims that Southwest Airlines officials denied access to pre-board as a family because the couples were same-sex partners.



Grant Morse and his husband were flying from Buffalo, New York to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida over the weekend with their three kids, when the airlines singled out the gay parents.



According to WGRZ, a gate agent reportedly stopped Morse and his family saying 'this is for family boarding only.'



'This gate agent immediately approached my spouse and said this is for family boarding only, and my spouse looked up and said, 'Well, we are a family. It's myself, my spouse, and our three children.' She said it's family boarding only and got very sarcastic,' Morse said.



Southwest Airlines in a statement denied that discrimination was a factor. According to Huffington Post, Southwest spokesperson said Morse's family were denied boarding because his husband's mother attempted to board with them.



However, Morse said that she is 83 and requires assistance.



Southwest rules allow one adult to board with children, 'but typically our employees allow both parents to board,' the spokesperson said.



