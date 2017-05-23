

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Former National Security Advisor Lieutenant General Michael Flynn has defied a subpoena issued by Senate Select Committee on Intelligence for a list of his communications with Russian officials, and invoked his right against self-incrimination.



The subpoena, issued by the Senate Committee earlier this month, requests documents relevant to its investigation into Russian interference with the U.S. Presidential election, and links between the Trump campaign and Russia.



In a letter sent to the Committee on Monday, Flynn's lawyer informed that his client will not comply with the legal summons as he enjoys a right not to produce the documents under the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. constitution.



The Fifth Amendment protects U.S. citizens from being legally compelled to testify against themselves in a criminal case, and the letter points out that handing over the documents would amount to a 'testimonial act.'



The letter expresses concern that any testimony Flynn provides could be used against him, especially after Congressmen demanded inquiry and prosecution against the former Army Lieutenant General.



The Senate Committee has a prerogative to vote to hold Flynn in contempt of Congress if he continues to refuse to comply with the subpoena. The powerful panel of Senate investigators can even refer his case to the Justice Department for possible criminal charges or to federal district court for civil enforcement.



The Committee first requested the Russia documents in a letter sent on April 28 to General Flynn, but he declined to cooperate with it.



President Donald Trump had sacked Flynn in February after it was revealed that he had lied about his conversations with Russian ambassador to the U.S.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX