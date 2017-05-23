Global Automotive Shock Absorber Rubber Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4% by 2021 - Increasing Use of High-Performance Silicone Rubber - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Automotive Shock Absorber Rubber Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global automotive shock absorber rubber market to grow at a CAGR of 4.06% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Automotive Shock Absorber Rubber Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing use of high-performance silicone rubber. There is an increase in the demand for power and performance of vehicles. The heat generated from downsized engines due to the high compression ratio has increased and requires to be managed and considered.



According to the report, one driver in the market is price margin factors. The aftermarket for automotive parts includes a wide range of overhauled parts and components. The pricing of the parts and components of the vehicles depends on the positioning of the supply chain. The aftermarket is very discount-driven and has different parameters and pricing at each distribution level. It tends to be difficult to offer a general option and an overview of prices for shock absorber rubbers, mainly due to the diverse range of types and models of shock absorber rubbers offered by suppliers in the market.

Key vendors



Columbia Engineered Rubber

EKKO Rubber

Senior Rubbers



Other prominent vendors



Cooper Standard

Greene Rubber Company



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by application



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Key leading countries



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



PART 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lgc5pg/global_automotive

