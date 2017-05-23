sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 572 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
23.05.2017 | 17:31
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Automotive Shock Absorber Rubber Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4% by 2021 - Increasing Use of High-Performance Silicone Rubber - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Automotive Shock Absorber Rubber Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global automotive shock absorber rubber market to grow at a CAGR of 4.06% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Automotive Shock Absorber Rubber Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing use of high-performance silicone rubber. There is an increase in the demand for power and performance of vehicles. The heat generated from downsized engines due to the high compression ratio has increased and requires to be managed and considered.

According to the report, one driver in the market is price margin factors. The aftermarket for automotive parts includes a wide range of overhauled parts and components. The pricing of the parts and components of the vehicles depends on the positioning of the supply chain. The aftermarket is very discount-driven and has different parameters and pricing at each distribution level. It tends to be difficult to offer a general option and an overview of prices for shock absorber rubbers, mainly due to the diverse range of types and models of shock absorber rubbers offered by suppliers in the market.

Key vendors

  • Columbia Engineered Rubber
  • EKKO Rubber
  • Senior Rubbers

Other prominent vendors

  • Cooper Standard
  • Greene Rubber Company

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Key leading countries

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

PART 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lgc5pg/global_automotive

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire