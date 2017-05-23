

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - A United Airlines flight from Shanghai to New Jersey was delayed for hours as an unruly passenger refused to vacate the seat of another passenger while boarding the aircraft in Shanghai.



The flight was also forced to make an unscheduled stop at San Francisco International Airport to get a replacement crew after delays caused by the passenger.



United Airlines Flight 87 was headed from Shanghai Pudong International Airport on Sunday for a direct flight to Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey when the chaos unfolded even before the plane took off.



The man who wore a bright red 'Make America Great Again' hat grew increasingly unruly after crew members tried to get him to move out of the other passenger's seat.



The unidentified passenger reportedly asked to be upgraded to first class, but when his request was denied, he stood up and shouted at other passengers. He then went to the rear of the plane and blocked access to his row of seats that had already been assigned to others.



The unruly passenger 'refused to comply with crew member instructions and became increasingly disruptive when asked to deplane the aircraft,' United Airlines said.



All passengers were then forced to get off the aircraft, while local officials dealt with the matter.



The man 'eventually left the aircraft on his own accord,' United said. When he was finally escorted off the plane, fellow passengers yelled 'Lock him up!' and cheered.



The flight finally left Shanghai three hours late. United thanked its passengers for their patience and its crew for their professionalism throughout the ordeal.



