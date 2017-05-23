sprite-preloader
23.05.2017 | 17:41
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Candover Investments Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire
London, May 23

23 May 2017

CANDOVER INVESTMENTS PLC
(the "Company")

Annual General Meeting 2017

The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held at 12.00 noon today, all the resolutions, as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 4 April 2017, were passed by a show of hands.

The results of the proxy votes lodged in advance of the Annual General Meeting will be available on the Company's website http://www.candoverinvestments.com/ shortly.

Copies of resolutions 7 to 10, as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM .

For further information please contact:

Mark Coppin
For and on behalf of
Ipes (UK) Limited - Company Secretary
0207 798 0935


