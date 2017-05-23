Altice unveils new global identity

Altice commercial brand to be implemented in all countries by end of Q2 2018

Altice NV (Euronext: ATC, ATCB) today announces a new unified global strategy, representing a new step in the Group's evolution to strengthen its industrial and operational platform. This follows Altice's transformation into a leading transatlantic telecoms, content and advertising company serving more than 50 million customers around the world.

To epitomize this evolution, Altice announces today its new global and multi-local branding strategy: The transformation from a holding company with a collection of different assets and brands around the world, to the establishment of one unified global group with one single brand Altice that reflects the international and digital nature of its business while reinforcing Altice's multi-local knowledge and experiences.

Following 15 years of innovations, acquisitions and growth based on the vision of one entrepreneur Patrick Drahi this step unites and strengthens Altice's businesses, which share one telecoms-content-advertising strategy, one execution model, and one common mission.

Altice Global Brand Creation and Details

To support the transition to one unified brand, Altice has worked with Publicis Groupe and the U.S. operations of design agency Turner Duckworth to create a new brand campaign inclusive of a new identity and new logo. The pillars of the new brand identity embody Altice's global and local dimensions in telecoms, content and advertising.

The New Altice Identity Logo: The Path

The logo is a path; it is open and free of any borders or background, intended to represent Altice's timeless aspirations to continuously innovate and reinvent the future to meet customers' evolving needs. It reinforces the strength of the Altice brand, and the path which Altice and its customers take together to experience the future.

The Altice Corporate Tagline: Together Has No Limits

The tagline proclaims the Altice vision: that when we come together, there's nothing we can't achieve. "Together" because combinations are in Altice's DNA global and local; America and Europe; technologies and talent; telecoms, content and advertising; services and products.

Benefits of One Brand: Customers, People, Stakeholders

Benefit to Our Customers: With one common brand, Altice will be in a position to create a unique, seamless and simplified experience for customers in a world where consumers are surrounded by global brands.

Benefit to Our People: Building a unified and integrated group under one common brand, Altice has standardized common values and mindsets that maintain the same entrepreneurial spirit and dedication that have driven the Group to where it is today. Altice is reinforcing a culture that inspires the collaboration, innovation and energy that colleagues, customers and partners expect when they engage with Altice.

To support this effort, Altice is implementing several internal programs:

Altice Young Talent : to recruit the best emerging, future talent

: to recruit the best emerging, future talent Altice Inside Reality : to onboard and discover the group

: to onboard and discover the group Altice Academy : to train all Altice employees

: to train all Altice employees Altice International Exchange: to promote international job exchanges

Benefit to Our StakeholdersAltice is launching new global philanthropic strategy under the Altice Foundation that will cover global and local philanthropic activities, mainly around Education, Entrepreneurship and the Arts.

Implementation of the Altice Brand

The Altice name, brand and new logo will replace the current brands at each of Altice's operating companies. It is expected that all commercial brands will have completed the transition process by the end of the second quarter of 2018.

The B2B brands will transition to Altice Business

The telecoms sub-brands in select areas Red in France; Moche, Uzo and Sapo in Portugal; Next TV in Israel; the media news brands (News 12 Networks, i24NEWS, BFM, RMC); press brands of SFR Presse (Libération, L'Express, etc.), and Teads will not change.

With both global and local scale, the new brand strategy will increase productivity and generate efficiency savings in marketing spend, creative, media buying and other related functions. The savings will enable continued investments in the businesses.

Michel Combes, Altice CEO: "One group with one brand, Altice. Altice is today entering a new era, following its transformation into a global leader in telecoms, content and advertising. Operating as one unified organization, Altice will reinvent the future of the customer experience through an enduring commitment to deliver innovative, best-in-class products and services that unlock the limitless potential of our customers and our people. This is our path, this is the Altice path."

Dexter Goei, President of the Board of Altice NV, and Chairman CEO of Altice USA: "Altice has a global vision, a clear strategy and a track record of success, and Altice USA is pleased to stand together with its colleagues around the world under one common brand. Today represents a new beginning on our path as we continue to deliver innovative, high-quality, customer-centric products and solutions that connect our customers to the world around them. As one global Altice brand, we believe anything is possible."

About Altice

Founded in 2001 by entrepreneur Patrick Drahi, Altice is a convergent global leader in telecom, content, media, entertainment and advertising. Altice delivers innovative, customer-centric products and solutions that connect and unlock the limitless potential of its over 50 million customers over fiber networks and mobile broadband. The company enables millions of people to live out their passions by providing original content, highly-quality and compelling TV shows, and international, national and local news channels. Altice delivers live broadcast premium sports events and enables millions of customers to enjoy the most well-known media and entertainment. Altice innovates with technology in its Altice labs across the world. Altice links leading brands to audiences through premium advertising solutions. Altice is also a global provider of enterprise digital solutions to millions of business customers. Altice is present in 10 territories from New York to Paris, from Tel Aviv to Lisbon, from Santo Domingo to Geneva, from Amsterdam to Dallas. Altice (ATC ATCB) is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, the U.S. business of Altice N.V. (Euronext: ATC, ATCB), is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum, Lightpath and Suddenlink brands.

