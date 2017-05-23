Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market Report 2017 - At the Height of the Influenza or Flu Season, up to 6% of all U.S. Outpatient Visits Can be for Influenza-like Illness - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market (Hepatitis, HIV/CT/NG/HPV and Other Tests)" report to their offering.

Infectious disease testing using molecular testing technologies exceeded 3.8 billion dollars in 2016.

Growth is expected to be higher than the overall molecular testing market for the next five years. This is according to Kalorama Information's latest study on the molecular microbiology/virology markets. This category is projected to account for 60% of the global molecular diagnostics market by 2021.

The market segment is defined by test decentralization with the introduction of NAAT platforms able to be operated in hospital labs and near-patient points of care such as physician office labs (POLs) and outpatient clinics. Integrated design from sample preparation to results analysis and user friendly features are just as appealing to larger clinical labs to free up personnel. Menu expansion on integrated analyzers has been the predominant focus of competitors in molecular infectious disease diagnostics. Market share and client retention depend on the ability of one platform to perform all routine infectious disease tests.



The Molecular diagnostics market is unrivaled among the IVD markets because of its superior technologies in terms of its performance and applicability. Microarray, next-generation sequencing and development-stage isothermal amplification methods represent promising contributions to the market space.



Companies Mentioned



Abbott Diagnostics

Alere

Amoy Diagnostics

Aries Molecular System

Arrays

Beckman Coulter (Danaher)

(Danaher) Becton, Dickinson & Co. (BD)

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Biomérieux

Cepheid (Danaher)

Clinical Assay Development

Covaris

Eiken Chemical

Flow Cytometry

Grifols

Histology/Cytology

Hologic

Illumina

Immucor

Janssen Diagnostics



(10+ Others)



Key Topics Covered:



1: Executive Summary



2: Introduction To Molecular Diagnostics



3: Molecular Diagnostics In Healthcare



4: Market Analysis



5: Company Profiles



