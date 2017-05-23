

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at the 'evil losers' behind an apparent terrorist attack in Manchester, England, that killed at least 22 people and said the U.S. stands in 'absolute solidarity' with the people of the U.K.



In remarks following a meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Trump extended his deepest condolences to those injured in the attack at an Ariana Grande concert and the families of the victims.



'So many young, beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers in life,' Trump said. 'I won't call them monsters because they would like that term. They would think that's a great name.'



'I will call them from now on losers because that's what's they are. They're losers,' he added. 'And we'll have more of them. But they're losers -- just remember that.'



Trump noted he has spent his first trip overseas as president talking about the need to drive terrorists and extremists and those who give them aid and comfort out from society forever.



'This wicked ideology must be obliterated -- and I mean completely obliterated -- and innocent life must be protected,' Trump said. 'All innocent lives. Life must be protected.'



He added, 'All civilized nations must join together to protect human life and the sacred right of our citizens to live in safety and in peace.'



A White House statement noted Trump spoke by phone with British Prime Minister Theresa May about the attack, which they agreed was particularly wanton and depraved.



Trump reassured May that Americans stand with the people of the U.K. and that U.S. resolve will never waiver in the face of terrorism, the White House said.



The White House also said Trump offered American aid in the U.K.'s investigation and vowed to continue the mutual fight against terrorism.



Abbas also spoke briefly about the attack, offering his warm condolences to the Prime Minister of Britain, the families of the victims, and the British people.



