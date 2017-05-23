Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., today announced the winners of the Europe Qualcomm Innovation Fellowship (QInF) program. QInF is an annual program that focuses on recognizing, rewarding, and mentoring the most innovative engineering PhD students across Europe and the United States.

Burga Tekin from EPFL, Alessandro Davide Ialongo from Cambridge University, and Bert De Brabandere from KUL have been selected as the winning students for their outstanding proposals. Each winning student will receive $40,000 as part of the fellowship along with mentoring by a Qualcomm researcher.

"This year's proposals focused on cutting-edge areas of research including deep learning, computer vision, and robotics," said Peter Rauber, senior director of engineering at Qualcomm International, Inc. "Qualcomm Research prides itself on pushing the innovation envelope and working with our ecosystem partners to spur the development of breakthrough inventions that can serve as real game changers for mobile devices. QInF continues to be an invaluable resource for finding, collaborating, and mentoring some of the world's brightest PhD students hailing from Europe's most prestigious technical universities."

Europe QInF program winners:

Allessandro Lalongo has been selected for his proposal, "Learning and Decision-making for Autonomous Behavior." His research will allow robots to take decisions autonomously and more reliably.

Bert De Brabandere has been selected for his proposal, "Learning to Learn Visual Representations Without Supervision." Visual representation learning is concerned with finding good image representations that can be reused for different tasks like classification, detection and segmentation. This project strives to learn such a representation in an unsupervised way.

Bugra Tekin has been selected for his proposal "Real-time 3D Human Pose Estimation in the Wild," which focuses on real-time human pose estimation in unconstrained outdoor situations.

"This year, we received a record number of top-notch proposals that warranted serious consideration," said Charles Bergan, Vice President of Engineering at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Each delivered fresh, innovative, and leading edge ideas consistent with Qualcomm Research's high standard. Narrowing the selection process down to 8 finalists, and later 3 winners, required significant deliberation among the reviewers and judges. Ultimately, we chose Burga Tekin, Alessandro Davide Ialongo, and Bert De Brabandere for their groundbreaking work. We are pleased to congratulate them on this accomplishment and look forward to working with them, turning their concepts into reality."

