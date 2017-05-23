BASF, Bayer, Givaudan, KWS, Monsanto, Rabobank and Syngenta support world's next generation innovators for food and nutrition security

Thought For Food is pleased to announce the corporate sponsors of the 5th annual TFF Global Summit, taking place in Amsterdam May 26th and 27th.

Through their financial contribution, some of the world's leading food and agriculture companies including BASF, Bayer, Givaudan, KWS, Monsanto, Rabobank and Syngenta are supporting the participation of hundreds of next generation innovators from around the world in finding bold solutions to the prevailing challenge of feeding 9+ billion people by 2050.

The theme of this year's TFF Global Summit is 'what's next'. The program will explore cutting-edge topics in food and agriculture and our world in transition, and is specifically designed to allow participants to create meaningful dialogue and partnership opportunities that build bridges across sectors, disciplines, countries and generations.

In addition to hearing new perspectives and learning from next generation leaders, the corporate sponsors will also be leading "Challenge Clinics," which aim to develop new ideas and solutions to real-world challenges in a collaborative manner. Topics include:

Empowering women in agriculture

Building trust in a digital agriculture environment

Developing open business models

Improving decision making through sustainable farm game

Christine Gould, Founder and CEO of the Thought For Food Foundation, an independent non-profit organization, says: "We are thrilled to have the support of major players in the food and agriculture industry at this year's TFF Global Summit. At TFF, we believe that next generation innovation practices based on openness and collaboration can unleash exciting new opportunities to tackle the challenges of today and tomorrow."

The TFF Summit creates an energizing and deeply impactful experience that will lead attendees and sponsors to think in radically new ways about the world's most important issues. The sponsorship framework for the TFF Global Summit is set up to help support organizations in understanding new ways of thinking and working in order to create positive global impact.

About Thought For Food:

Thought For Food (TFF) is the world's leading platform for Next Generation Thinking, Collaboration and Innovation for global food and nutrition security. The non-profit Foundation runs the annual TFF Challenge to engage young innovators and empower them to build new solutions through a program of intense training and mentorship. TFF's community has grown to comprise 8000 next generation innovators in 130 countries. These young leaders help TFF scale positive impact by developing bold ideas and open and collaborative frameworks for innovation.

