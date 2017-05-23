Global Circuit Breakers and Fuses (Air, Vacuum, Oil, SF6 and Others) Market Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report covers forecast and analysis for the circuit breakers and fuses market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2014, 2015 and 2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on revenue (USD Million).

The study includes drivers and restraints of the circuit breakers and fuses market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Circuit breakers and fuses market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the circuit breakers and fuses market, we have included a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porter's five forces model for the circuit breakers and fuses Market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein type and voltage segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The type segmentation includes air, vacuum, oil, SF6 and others. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries including U.S. Germany,France, UK, China, Japan, India and Brazil. This segmentation includes demand for Circuit Breakers and Fuses based on individual Applications in all the regions and countries.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Circuit Breakers And Fuses Market-Industry Analysis



4. Competitive Landscape



5. Circuit Breakers And Fuses Market - Type Analysis



6. Circuit Breakers And Fuses Market -Voltage Analysis



7. Circuit Breakers And Fuses Market-Application Analysis



8. Circuit Breakers And Fuses Market-Regional Analysis



9. Company Profiles



ABB Ltd

Alstom

BEL Fuse Inc

Eaton Corporation

General Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Toshiba

