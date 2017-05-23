Research and Markets - Global Flooring Industry Report 2017-2024:- Focus on the United States Market - Key Vendors are Interface, Mohawk Industries, Tarkett & Armstrong Flooring

DUBLIN, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities in the US flooring market.

Market analysis both in terms of value and volume, trade analysis (exports & imports), market share by end-use markets as well as pricing analysis has been covered in the report. Future forecasts of all the US flooring market and various sub-markets till 2024 is provided in the report.

Proliferation of flooring industry in the United States is mainly seen as a result of surge in new and existing home sales in the US, growth in commercial construction in the nation, progress in office completion globally and rising infrastructure spending. Some of the major industry trends prevailing in the industry include slowdown of most-dominant soft flooring segment in the US flooring market, rising demand for WPC, use of LVT in commercial arena, etc. Some of the major industry restraint includes dearth of skilled installers and problems emanating from waste disposal.

Furthermore, major industry players, both international and domestic, have been prudently analyzed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights. Global as well as the flooring industry in the US is dominated by market players such as Interface Inc., Mohawk Industries Inc., Shaw Industries Group Inc., Tarkett Group, Armstrong Flooring, among others. Interface Inc., Mohawk Industries Inc., Tarkett Group and Armstrong Flooring are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments, financial and business strategies.

The report also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global as well as flooring market in the US.

The US flooring industry is fast-evolving with rising adoption of resilient flooring such as LVT and WPC, over soft flooring. Domestic flooring manufacturing is also gaining grounds in the market with increasing investments by domestic and foreign players.

The report encompasses the following segments:

Market Segmentation (Global & the US):

- Carpet & Area Rugs

- Hardwood Flooring

- Laminate Flooring

- Vinyl Sheet & Floor Tile

- Other Resilient Flooring

Key Vendors:

- Interface, Inc.

- Mohawk Industries Inc.

- Tarkett Group

- Armstrong Flooring

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Flooring Industry

4. Global Flooring Industry

5. The US Flooring Industry

6. The US Flooring Market Segmentation

7. Global Flooring Industry Pricing Analysis

8. Global Flooring Industry Market Dynamics

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Company Profiles

