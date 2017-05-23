

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets got off to a positive start Tuesday, despite the news of the suspected terrorist attack at a concert in Manchester, England yesterday. Early gains began to erode in the afternoon, but the majority of the markets held on to small gains.



Upbeat economic reports from Germany, France and the euro zone helped investors to shrug off worries over U.S. political risks and the lack of progress on Greek debt talks.



Eurozone finance ministers hope to reach a deal on Greece's debt relief and release another tranche of bailout funds to the country in their June meeting, as they failed to reach an agreement on the matter with the International Monetary Fund on Monday.



Greek lawmakers approved a reforms package last Thursday that includes pension cuts and tax hikes as demanded by the country's creditors to pave the way for the disbursement of bailout funds totaling more than EUR 7 billion and to begin talks on debt relief.



Discussions over providing more bailout funds had stalled after a review mission to Athens returned in December without reaching a deal. The country is in dire need of bailout cash to meet debt repayment of more than EUR 7 billion due in July, or risk default.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.32 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone blue chip stocks increased 0.52 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.28 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.31 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.47 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.15 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.25 percent.



In Frankfurt, BMW climbed 0.43 percent and Volkswagen finished higher by 0.21 percent.



In Paris, Vivendi advanced 1.81 percent on a Wall Street Journal report that the media firm could float a minority stake in Universal Music Group.



In London, Severn Trent rallied 1.76 percent. The water utility upgraded its dividend policy after reporting an increase in annual profits.



HomeServe surged 10.75 percent after the repair and insurance firm posted a big jump in full-year profits and hiked its dividend for the year by 20 percent.



Clariant dropped 2.55 percent in Zurich after announcing a tie-up with U.S. competitor Huntsman.



Nokia jumped 6.43 percent in Helsinki after the network giant settled a patent dispute with Apple.



Eurozone private sector growth continued in May, logging the fastest growth for six years in May, flash data from IHS Markit showed Tuesday. The flash composite output index came in at 56.8 in May, unchanged from April's six-year high. The score was forecast to fall slightly to 56.7.



Germany's private sector expanded at the sharpest rate in over six years in May, flash survey results from IHS Markit showed Tuesday. The composite output index rose unexpectedly to a 73-month high of 57.3 in May from 56.7 in April. The expected reading was 56.6.



The French private sector grew at the sharpest pace in six years in May, flash survey data from IHS Markit showed Tuesday. The composite output index rose to a 72-month high of 57.6 in May from 56.6 in April. Economists had forecast the score to remain unchanged at 56.6.



A record high business sentiment, a one-year high economic growth and a six-year high growth in the private sector signal strong positive momentum of the German economy, the biggest in the euro area.



As companies were upbeat about their future amid the improving current situation, the business sentiment index strengthened to a record high 114.6 from a revised 113.0 in April, the Munich-based Ifo institute reported Tuesday.



Ifo business confidence score reached its highest level on record since 1991. The reading was expected to rise marginally to 113.1 from April's initial estimate of 112.9.



Germany's economy expanded at a faster pace, as estimated in the first quarter, on domestic and foreign demand, data published by Destatis showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.6 percent sequentially, in line with preliminary estimate and faster than the 0.4 percent expansion seen in the fourth quarter.



This was the fastest growth since the first quarter of 2016, when GDP climbed 0.7 percent.



The UK budget deficit increased in April, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Tuesday.



Public sector net borrowing excluding public sector banks increased by GBP 1.2 billion from previous year to GBP 10.4 billion in April, this was the highest April borrowing since 2014.



The expected level of PSNB was GBP 8.8 billion.



After reporting an unexpected jump in U.S. new home sales in the previous month, the Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing a substantial pullback in new home sales in the month of April.



The Commerce Department said new home sales plunged by 11.4 percent to an annual rate of 569,000 in April from an upwardly revised 642,000 in March.



Economists had expected new home sales to drop to a rate of 602,000 from the 621,000 originally reported for the previous month.



