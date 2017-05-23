Technavio market research analysts forecast the global two-wheeler throttle by wire (TBW) system marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global two-wheeler TBW system marketfor 2017-2021. Based on engine size, the global two-wheeler TBW system market is divided into two segments: compact size and full size. Two-wheelers having engine size less than or equal to 600cc are considered as compact size two-wheelers, while two-wheelers having engine size greater than 600cc are considered as full size two-wheeler. The full-size segment accounted for more than 75% of the market share in 2016.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global two-wheeler throttle by wire system:

Increase in motorcycle touring communities and events

Improved vehicular throttle response during uphill

The growth of HNWIs in APAC is expected to drive the sales of premium segment of motorcycles in the emerging markets of APAC. The rise in the number of HNWIs in APAC has shifted the focus of global premium motorcycle OEMs to the emerging markets of mainly India and China. For example, sales of Royal Enfield motorcycle have been growing every year in the Indian market, despite being priced much higher than the average commuter bikes.

In India, TVS entered an alliance with BMW Motorrad in April 2013. BMW Motorrad has plans to produce 200cc-500cc bikes. BMW Motorrad focuses on urban mobility and electric mobility. The technology-sharing agreement between the two companies is expected to increase the manufacturing and export of high-powered bikes.

According to Praveen Kumar, a lead research analyst at Technavio for automotive electronics research, "The sales of bikes in the 200cc-500cc category have seen an increase of approximately 35% in 2016 from 2012, and the biggest consumers of this segment are bike enthusiasts who take biking as a leisure activity."

Motorcycle touring communities form an important part of motorcycle tourism, which basically involves riding a touring motorcycle optimized for long-distance travel, wherein the travel routes are pre-planned, and the tours last for days.

Motorcycle tourism also constitutes a part of adventure sports wherein the motorist would have to undertake camping and attend motorcycle rallies on the way. The prominent long-distance motorcycle touring communities include German Globetrotter Club, which has a presence in about 23 countries, and Harley Owners Group (HOG).

"The increase in motorcycle touring communities and events will inculcate enthusiasm for the purchase of premium segment bikes and thus, will eventually drive the TBW system market," says Praveen.

TBW systems help the riders during riding uphill. Depending on the inclination of the road, the TBW system, driven by the ECU, automatically adjusts to the throttle response. Thus, improved throttle response during uphill will drive the adoption of TBW system in hilly areas or regions.

The other benefits of TBW system include reduced maintenance costs due to the component reduction, and design simplification, which enables modular design, leading to faster production times. The TBW also allows infinite optimization potential of the throttle response and feel.

