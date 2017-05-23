CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 --Cosmos Holdings, Inc. ("the Company") (OTCQB: COSM), an international pharmaceutical company, announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2017, versus the quarter ended March 31, 2016, Cosmos Holdings' revenue improved 362% to $4.1 million from $1.1 million on the strength of its SkyPharm SA subsidiary, which obtained the necessary capital during 2016 and 2017 in order to develop, expand and organically grow its operations. Of note, revenue improved sequentially 27%, from $3.2 million in the 2016 fourth quarter to $4.1 million in the 2017 first quarter due to the organic growth in Sky Pharm SA and the acquisition of the UK subsidiary Decahedron Ltd. Additionally, gross profit increased 415% to $363,692 in the first quarter of 2017 from $87,676 in the first quarter of 2016.

During the first quarter of 2017 Cosmos Holdings completed the acquisition of the UK based pharmaceutical company Decahedron Ltd. With this acquisition, Cosmos expands its geographic market improving its access to additional vendors and customers moving closer to its goal of becoming an International Pharmaceutical Company.

Cosmos Holdings was successful in securing $2.6 million of institutional capital as of the first quarter of 2017. The company also entered into an agreement for an additional 2,750,000 EUR of capital through its subsidiary Decahedron in the form of a trade facility in April 2017. Moreover, in May 12, 2017 the company entered into another trade finance agreement and received institutional financing of 2,000,000 EUR through its subsidiary Skypharm SA.

Cosmos Holdings CEO Gregory Siokas commented, "In the first quarter of 2017 we successfully completed the strategic acquisition of Decahedron Ltd, expanding our reach to the UK market. Currently we are working hard to accelerate the growth of our subsidiaries and moving forward with the acquisition of carefully targeted companies that will add value to the Company and its shareholders. During 2017 we are planning to complete additional acquisitions, continue to enter into new markets, and expand our product lines to include generic drugs and cosmetics products."

About Cosmos Holdings, Inc.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing medicines to improve patients' lives and outcomes. The Company has a trans-European network of more than 60 clients and vendors in Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, Poland, Netherlands, and Greece. Its warehouse and distribution center is located in Thessaloniki, Greece and is GDP & ISO 9001:2008 certified. More information is available at www.cosmosholdingsinc.com.

