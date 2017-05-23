PhD in molecular pharmacology, expert in the development of new molecules and their formulation, Dr. Gaudriault has spent his entire career in pharmaceutical innovation. He will be a key player in DEINOVE's development in its three application markets.

DEINOVE (Paris:ALDEI), a biotech company that discovers, develops and produces high-value compounds from rare bacteria, notably from the Deinococcus genus, announced that Dr. Georges Gaudriault joins its team as Director of Research and Development, replacing Jean-Paul Leonetti who returned to the CNRS after six years of secondment and whom DEINOVE thanks for its contribution.

Georges Gaudriault, PhD, has nearly 20 years of experience in drug research and development. He then masters every step along the value chain, including regulatory aspects and market access. Before joining DEINOVE, he held for nine years the position of Chief scientific officer at MedinCell, a biopharmaceutical company specializing in long-acting drug delivery.

He was also a Scientific director at ObeTherapy a biotechnology start-up specializing in the discovery and development of therapies in the fields of obesity, hypercholesterolemia, and type II diabetes and contributed to research at the Institut Curie.

In addition, Georges Gaudriault has solid experience in the United States, having spent several years as a research scientist at the prestigious Salk Institute.

Georges Gaudriault holds a PhD in molecular pharmacology and is also a graduate in molecular biology and biochemistry. He is the author of several patents and numerous publications.

"We are very pleased to welcome Georges Gaudriault to our team. His experience in the management of R&D projects and in the development of innovative formulations and technologies meets the needs of DEINOVE today in its three fields of application: health, nutrition and cosmetics. Dr. Gaudriault will be responsible for guiding our innovation strategy and for structuring and managing our technological platforms and their evolutions. He will be a key player in our development and our partnership strategy," stated Emmanuel Petiot, CEO of DEINOVE.

Georges Gaudriault added: "I have always been passionate about transforming knowledge and innovation into strategic and industrial opportunities. I am delighted with this new challenge, which will allow me to capitalize on my experience in the discovery and optimization of new molecules, as well as all aspects related to commercial development, regulatory processes and intellectual property."

ABOUT DEINOVE

DEINOVE (Alternext Paris: ALDEI) is a biotech company that discovers, develops and produces compounds with industrial value from rare microorganisms, for the healthcare, nutrition and cosmetics markets.

For this, DEINOVE relies on two key assets:

A unique strain bank with 6,000 rare bacteria that have not yet been exploited, mainly of the Deinococcus genus;

genus; A genetic, metabolic and fermentation engineering platform that enables them to customize these natural micro-factories, transforming them into new industry standards.

Based in Montpellier, DEINOVE employs approximately 50 employees and has nearly 160 international patent applications. The Company has been listed on Alternext since April 2010.

