Global Orthopedic Implant Market Outlook 2017-2022 with Focus on the Japanese Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Orthopedic Implant Market - Focus on Japan Market Outlook 2022" report to their offering.

The report Global Orthopaedic Implants Market-Focus on Japan Market Outlook 2022 provides information on the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the Japanese orthopaedic implant market. It further provides detailed analysis of various sub-segments such as Hip implant, Knee implants, Shoulder implant, Elbow implant and others.

Future forecasts of Japanese orthopaedic implants market overall and across various sub-segments till 2022 is provided in the report. Furthermore, major industry players, both international and domestic, have been prudently analyzed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.

Major international industry players operating in the Japanese joint replacement market include Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew, DePuy Synthes, among others. Prominent Japanese industry players include Japan MDM Inc., KYOCERA Corporation, Seikagaku Corporation and Teijin Nakashima Medical Co. These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global as well as Japanese orthopaedic implants market.

The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities in Japanese orthopedic implants market.



The report has been segmented as following:



Market Segmentation (Global & Japan):



- Orthopedic Implants

- Knee Implants

- Hip Implants

- Elbow Implants

- Shoulder Implants

- Others



Key Vendors - MNCs:



- Stryker Corporation

- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

- Smith & Nephew

- DePuy Synthes



Key Vendors - Japanese:



- Japan MDM, Inc.

- KYOCERA Corporation

- Seikagaku Corporation

- Teijin Nakashima Medical Co., Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Global Orthopedic Implant Market



4. Global Orthopedic Implant Market Segmentation



5. Japan Orthopedic Implant Market Analysis



6. Market Dynamics



7. Competitive Landscape



8. Company Profiles



DePuy Synthes

Japan MDM Inc.

KYOCERA Corporation

Seikagaku Corporation

Smith & Nephew

Stryker Corporation

Teijin Nakashima Medical Co.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rkw2dg/global_orthopedic





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716